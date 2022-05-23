motorola razr 3 foldable phone puts samsung in trouble, why?

It has been commenting a lot that there is little left for the new folding Samsung they are close to being announced and that, possibly, they would be the first to use Qualcomm’s most powerful processor. But there’s a surprise guest from Motorola that can change the situation and that, in addition, also has a screen that can be folded.

The reason for saying this is that a poster in which it is clearly seen that the terminal we are talking about intends to complicate life for the Galaxy Z of the Korean company. And, surely, he will achieve it. By the way, the information comes from the hand of Shenjiwho is one of the most important directors of Motorola and who has been in charge of sharing the image we are talking about.

A poster that makes a few things clear

The first thing is that as has been communicated in the message of the Weibo social network -place where the information we are talking about has been seen for the first time-, there is a hidden Easter egg. And, the truth is that they have not eaten much head to hide it, since in the lower part of the beam of light that is seen in the center you can view a bent device. And thus, they clearly refer to the new range of Razr foldables that the manufacturer has. Consequently, directly for the Samsung models that we mentioned and the rest of the folding ones from other manufacturers such as Xiaomi or Huawei.

Motorola

Another thing that is clearly appreciated is the processor used by the new terminal, which will be none other than the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This means that it will use the model that the North American manufacturer has just announced today, and that many thought would be released by the Galaxy Z… From what it seems, and if Motorola hurry up -and it seems that it will be so-, the Razr 3 have the honor of being the first officially introduced to use it. In this way, it would be a hit of effect that would detract attention from the Samsung. A good move if it comes to completion.

Does this processor have great advantages? Well, the truth is that yes, since among other things it is manufacturing with four nanometer technology which, among other things, allows better dissipation despite an increase in power (which is 10% better overall, because it is so with both graphics and information management).

Other things that are known about the Motorola Razr 3

Among the things that are known is that this model will have an open AMOLED screen of 6.7 inches with frequency of 120 Hz, while the outer one would grow until three o’clock so that its usefulness would be greater. In addition, the new device would have a main camera with lords of 50 + 13 megapixels and, of course, its operating system will be Android. Its possible presentation date aims to take place at the end of July, so it is not exactly very far away.

