Protected by Android, Google’s new security slogan

It appears that Google has plans to promote a new slogan to enhance the perception of Android as a secure operating system and that cares about the privacy of those who use it. Whether it is true or not, and everyone has their own legitimate opinion, the perception of the consumer influences purchasing choices, so Google seems to want to summarize the macro topic of security and privacy in the slogan Protected by Android.

The first track comes from the Android YouTube channel, where Google has published a video for less than a minute in which it promotes quality of its operating system in terms of security and privacy. “Whether it’s finding and deleting malicious apps or helping you keep tabs on your personal information, Android always protects you”appears in over impression.

Google promotes the three ways that most of all represent the measures developed over the years to make Android a safe system: Play Protect secures you from malware and malicious apps, the monthly patches guarantee the “continuous security” of the OS and the permissions for access to the GPS of the product offer control of personal information. It all culminates in the sentence that appears at the end: “Android protects you so that you are free to focus on what really matters”.

The last moments of the video refer to the page protectedbyandroid.comwhich in turn leads to an already known address, namely android.com/safety where the company explains in detail how security works on Android. However, at the last I / O Google showed a preview of the security and privacy section of Android 13, which has recently arrived at the second beta release, where the wording clearly appears Protected by Android.

Hence the suspicion that Google may use Protected by Android as slogan, perhaps to be transformed into a brand. With the hope that Google’s efforts will be shared by manufacturers using Android for their user interfaces.