iPad 10 gives up easily in the endurance test: the thin figure in the video

Lean figure, indeed very thin, the one remedied by 10th generation iPad in the durability test from JerryRigEverything. The YouTuber most feared by smartphones, tablets and derivatives which has become a real reference for the sector over the years has also subjected the tenth generation “basic” iPad to its tests, the one presented in October of which you can find our impressions here after a few day in his company.

Two, notoriously, the most “delicate” phases of the durability test by Zack: the scratch resistance test of the glass that protects the display (which a few days ago challenged the sapphire glass of the Apple Watch Ultra), and the much more demanding one which replicates the case in which would sit down with the smartphone in the back pocket of the trousers or above the tablet, perhaps on the sofa hidden by a blanket. A scenario that is not so improbable or far from reality, from which however iPad 10 comes out with broken “bones”.