iPad 10 gives up easily in the endurance test: the thin figure in the video

Lean figure, indeed very thin, the one remedied by 10th generation iPad in the durability test from JerryRigEverything. The YouTuber most feared by smartphones, tablets and derivatives which has become a real reference for the sector over the years has also subjected the tenth generation “basic” iPad to its tests, the one presented in October of which you can find our impressions here after a few day in his company.
Two, notoriously, the most “delicate” phases of the durability test by Zack: the scratch resistance test of the glass that protects the display (which a few days ago challenged the sapphire glass of the Apple Watch Ultra), and the much more demanding one which replicates the case in which would sit down with the smartphone in the back pocket of the trousers or above the tablet, perhaps on the sofa hidden by a blanket. A scenario that is not so improbable or far from reality, from which however iPad 10 comes out with broken “bones”.
Looks like JerryRigEverything didn’t have to emboss who knows what pressure to collapse the structure, the tablet seems to resist very little to the bending moment applied with the hands. There fracture it happens in the area of the frame where there is what Apple calls Smart Connectorsor the three pins that connect it to the keyboards Smart Keyboard. Result: in a few seconds the frame bends and the display collapses irreparably. A damage that does not allow do-it-yourself repairs or assistance.
Seeing the video it almost seems like a miracle that the battery has not been damaged giving rise to worse consequences than a tablet to throw away, but then the youtuber proceeds with the teardown and once removed
the display what remains of the display the reason is obvious: the battery is composed of two modules which touch each other at the fracture. Cold consolation in a test to forget.