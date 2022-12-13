PicPay launches cell phone insurance against theft and robbery from R$9.90 per month

PicPay launched this Tuesday, 13, a new cell phone theft insurance expanding the hub of services offered to users by the application. With the novelty, the company’s customers can hire a customizable option, allowing the interested party to decide both the value of the coverage assured and the monthly fee.
According to information, the insurance arrives through a partnership with Kovr Seguradora, costing from BRL 9.90 per month with full online contracting and a monthly draw for an iPhone 14 or R$10,000. In the event of a claim, the beneficiary receives the reimbursement amount in cash directly into the digital account.
“We know that the cell phone is an essential item, so we streamline and simplify it as much as possible so that the user has quick money in case of an unforeseen event.” Frederico Trevisan, executive responsible for PicPay’s financial marketplace.
On its website, PicPay explains that the minimum coverage is worth BRL 1,000 with a cost of BRL 9.90 per month and a grace period of 30 days from the date of contracting the policy. During this period, the insurance is not in force and in the event of theft or aggravated theft, it is not possible to request the opening of a claim before 30 calendar days.
The deductible charged by the Cellular Insurance is equivalent to 25% of the value of the coverage or the device, that is, if your cell phone costs R$ 2 thousand and your coverage is R$ 1 thousand, you will receive the amount covered, with 25% discount, totaling R$ 750. However, if the insured amount is greater than that of the device, you will receive the value of the cell phone, minus 25% of the deductible.
During the contract, it is not necessary to inform the IMEI code of the smartphone at the time, being possible to send this information up to 15 days after the signature, eliminating the need to inspect the device. In case of dissatisfaction, the user can request the cancellation of the service within 7 days after contracting with a full refund of the amount paid.
- Mobile Insurance — details
Hire PicPay Mobile Insurance:
- Open the PicPay application;
- Go to the Protect mobile section on the home screen;
- Select the plan that best suits you;
- Tap Hire;
- Choose the payment method and confirm;
- Ready!
Do you intend to hire PicPay mobile insurance in the coming months? Tell us, comment!