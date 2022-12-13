PicPay launches cell phone insurance against theft and robbery from R$9.90 per month

PicPay launched this Tuesday, 13, a new cell phone theft insurance expanding the hub of services offered to users by the application. With the novelty, the company’s customers can hire a customizable option, allowing the interested party to decide both the value of the coverage assured and the monthly fee.

According to information, the insurance arrives through a partnership with Kovr Seguradora, costing from BRL 9.90 per month with full online contracting and a monthly draw for an iPhone 14 or R$10,000. In the event of a claim, the beneficiary receives the reimbursement amount in cash directly into the digital account.

“We know that the cell phone is an essential item, so we streamline and simplify it as much as possible so that the user has quick money in case of an unforeseen event.” Frederico Trevisan, executive responsible for PicPay’s financial marketplace.