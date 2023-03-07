5G News
iOS 16.4 beta users receive second quick protection update

iOS 16.4 beta users receive second quick protection update

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apple on Monday released a rapid protection update, or Rapid Security Response, for users running iOS 16.4 beta, marking the release of the fourth update to the feature since it was introduced to the system. A similar package has also arrived for beta users of macOS 13.3 Ventura.

The technology is designed to provide iOS 16.4 beta users with bug fixes without the need to install a full update — and this current one is likely a test package, as the file is quite light.


iOS Security Response 16.4(b) is available through the default software update mechanism in Settings and only requires a few minutes of download time to download the update. Then a quick reboot completes the process.

Tapping the version in the About section of Settings will display information about the version of iOS installed and the update of this quick protection. It is still possible to disable these minor updates on systems.

In addition to several fixes and features, iOS 16.4 will have 31 new emojis, new colors for hearts, which can now be gray, light blue and pink and even a new face of tremendous amazement, in addition to new hands pushing something in two directions in different skin tones. Other new features include an emoji for moose, donkey, wing, crow, goose, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, fan, ginger, flute, maracas, Khanda and WiFi.

