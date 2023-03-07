Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Edge 30 Ultra: which benefits are worth more in a top phone? | Comparative

The Xiaomi 12T Pro and Edge 30 Ultra seek to please consumers looking for a top-of-the-line device, at a lower cost than rivals like Samsung and Apple. When we put Xiaomi’s flagship and Motorola’s side by side, which brings the best advanced smartphone option? Comparativo shows you the answer, here at TechSmart.

Comparative Index

Design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Battery

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Starting with the design, we see two models that have camera blocks that highlight the main sensor. Both have a glass back with a matte finish to reduce fingerprints. The 12T Pro has a plastic body, less premium than the metal on the sides of the Edge. - Advertisement - The 30 Ultra is the duo’s most compact and light cell phone. It has IP52 certification for protection against dust and splashes, but it still lags behind the IP53 present on the Chinese device.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The two are similar in that they bring a notch in the form of a hole on the screen, to reduce the edges. They also opted for the same type of fingerprint reader, placed under the screen. Xiaomi is the only one to have an infrared emitter, to be used as a remote control for your TV. How to check or change Apple ID information without … These smartphones contain a dual-SIM slot, with no microSD card slot. In terms of connectivity, the duo has sixth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC, for approximation payments. The Edge leads the way with superior construction and a thinner, lighter design.

- Advertisement - best construction Edge 30 Ultra scratch protection - Advertisement - Edge 30 Ultra more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Apple does not give up: keep working on the AirPower Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification? Xiaomi 12T Pro Which is thinner and lighter? Edge 30 Ultra Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both ASUS ROG Phone 4, photos and possible technical specifications are leaked online more advanced bluetooth None infrared emitter Xiaomi 12T Pro

Multimedia and resources

Screen





Both the 12T Pro and 30 Ultra have a 6.67-inch screen. But the resolution of the Chinese AMOLED passes a little from the common Full HD+ present in the OLED of the Edge. Xiaomi also works more on color reproduction, as it is the 12-bit type, in addition to having less latency, a positive point for gamers. Motorola compensates with its smoother panel, thanks to the 144 Hz rate, and a higher level of brightness. It even goes beyond the smallest edges, to have the greatest frontal use between them. At least, both have Gorilla Glass 5 to protect against scratches. More definition and colors on one side; greater brightness and fluidity of the other. We give one point for each.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Edge 30 Ultra more colors Xiaomi 12T Pro Best screen resolution Xiaomi 12T Pro bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Ultra High Hz screen? Edge 30 Ultra Fastest touch sensor Xiaomi 12T Pro Does it have scratch protection? Both Overall screen quality Both

Sound





In audio, both have a stereo system to improve the user experience. They use the call speaker as an additional channel, but the 12T Pro comes with a third sound output, which further extends the immersion. The sound power of the two is quite high, as well as the balance between bass, medium and treble is very satisfactory in them. But the set optimized by Xiaomi’s Harman Kardon ends up taking the best in overall quality. None of them have a physical headphone jack, but Motorola still sends an accessory to connect through the USB-C port. The superior quality of Chinese gives the point to it.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Xiaomi 12T Pro sound power Xiaomi 12T Pro Do headphones come in the box? Edge 30 Ultra

System





The 12T Pro and Edge come equipped with Android 12 natively. Both Xiaomi and Motorola offer three years of system updates, meaning both phones will have similar longevity. The fast mobile network will also not be a problem for these handsets as they support 5G technology. In terms of fluidity, Motorola has an advantage, due to the higher refresh rate of its panel. When we go to the features, the Chinese provides the same functions as other models of the brand, such as the new Control Center and customization options. The Motorola device, on the other hand, brings the classic gestures to turn on the flashlight or open the camera, in addition to Ready For, which turns the cell phone into a portable PC. The 30 Ultra has superior fluidity and more advanced features. So he gets the point.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? Edge 30 Ultra Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Edge 30 Ultra

Performance

Manufacturers put the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform in these flagships. The difference is that the 12T Pro unit we tested comes with 8GB of memory, versus the Edge’s 12GB of RAM. Does that 4GB difference make any impact? By our tests, yes. Edge was almost 36 seconds faster, especially for multitasking that held apps in the background. The benchmarks already show a balance, mainly because it is the same chip. Motorola even recorded a few more points in AnTuTu and Geekbench, but within the “margin of error”. Games will not be a difficulty on these devices. The duo runs all titles with maximum quality and activated extras. For being faster, Motorola scores the point here.

Who does better on the opening test? Edge 30 Ultra Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Edge 30 Ultra What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Edge 30 Ultra Which has more storage? None

Battery

Xiaomi kept the 5,000 mAh battery, against a 4,610 mAh Edge. Our standardized tests showed that the difference in capacity generates about two hours more autonomy for the Chinese, with almost 28 hours and a half of total duration. When we go to charging, Motorola tries to reverse the situation with the 125 W adapter, which allows it to be completely filled in just 21 minutes. A shorter time than the 28 minutes that the rival takes to reach 100%, with its 120 W accessory. The 12T Pro scores for greater autonomy; and the 30 Ultra scores for the shortest reload time.

Which has more battery? Xiaomi 12T Pro Which recharges faster? Edge 30 Ultra Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Xiaomi 12T Pro Does it have wireless charging? Edge 30 Ultra

Camera

These devices deliver a triple set of rear cameras, led by the same 200 MP main sensor. Despite the same hardware, Motorola’s software ends up taking the advantage here. Edge manages to caprich more in colors and takes pictures with more details during the day, in addition to having more natural records at night. Their ultrawide does not maintain the quality of the main one, but the 30 Ultra captures images in a better definition. Not to mention that Motorola has put an automatic focus on this lens, to also take advantage of macros. The results are better than those found with the 12T Pro’s dedicated camera. Finally, the Edge is the only one to also insert a telephoto sensor with two times optical zoom, to record more distant scenarios without much loss of quality. With the most versatile and highest quality set, Motorola takes another point.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day Edge 30 Ultra best night photos Edge 30 Ultra most versatile set Edge 30 Ultra best ultrawide Edge 30 Ultra best telephoto lens Edge 30 Ultra best macro Edge 30 Ultra (via ultrawide) best depth None

Photos taken with the Xiaomi 12T Pro

Their camcorder lets you record up to 8K. The 12T Pro caps at 24fps at this resolution, versus the Edge’s 30fps. But if you want to have a fluidity of up to 60 fps in them, you will need to download to 4K. Both offer optical stabilization, snappy focus and overall good quality stereo sound capture. Without major differences between them, we give it a draw.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Record in 8K? Both Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality None

Photos taken with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The front camera of the duo takes good quality selfies in general, but the 30 Ultra still manages to be sharper than the rival, both during the day and at night. At least, both don’t disappoint in portrait mode. The Edge is also the only one to do head-on 4K footage, even if it’s capped at 30fps. We have one more point for Motorola.

Best front camera set Edge 30 Ultra Front camera records in 4K? Edge 30 Ultra best selfie Edge 30 Ultra

Price

Of the two devices, only the Edge 30 Ultra officially reached the Europeian market, for a suggested price of R$ 7,000. In current retail, it can already be found at around R$ 4,800. Even so, the 12T Pro is available cheaper through importers, under BRL 4,000. In this way, Xiaomi is left with the end of this confrontation.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Edge 30 Ultra Which has the lowest current cost? Xiaomi 12T Pro

Conclusion

In the clash between top of the line, Motorola closed with the highest score. The Edge 30 Ultra has the superior build and thinnest and lightest design, delivers the smoothest screen, has the best system resources, the fastest performance and the best camera suite for rear shots and selfies. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12T Pro does not do badly. It still provides the display that reproduces more colors and has lower latency, in addition to the most powerful and balanced sound. Its battery offers greater autonomy, despite taking a few minutes longer to recharge. But the great appeal of the Chinese model lies in its cost-effectiveness, as it is found in the domestic market cheaper than its competitor. If the advantages of Edge are not so attractive for you, maybe it might be worth paying less for a top of the line that also has its qualities.

RESULT Xiaomi 12T Pro: 5 POINTS Screen with more colors and less latency

More powerful and higher quality sound

Battery with greater autonomy

Videos with good quality and optical stabilization

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: 8 POINTS Superior construction and more compact and lightweight design

Screen with greater brightness and more fluidity

System with more advanced features

Faster multitasking performance

Battery with less recharge time

More versatile and higher quality rear cameras

Videos with good quality and optical stabilization

Front camera with sharper selfies and 4K footage

Do you think it’s better to have the extra benefits of the Edge, or pay less for the 12T Pro? Share everything with us in the space below.