InterSub, a new way of learning languages ​​with Youtube or Netflix

There are many ways to learn languages ​​online. You just have to have a little time each day, and a lot of persistence, so that over time you can learn something new.

Almost a year ago I decided to invest 15 minutes a day to learn Arabic with Duolingo, today, 256 days later, without missing a day, I can already read Arabic without problems (although I understand practically no word of what I read, but that’s another matter , he he).

The fact is that there are options, and today I will present a new one.

It’s about InterSub, a language learning tool that works as a Google Chrome extension and that allows you to instantly translate unknown words and phrases from the videos you’re watching. The tool automatically saves the words you’ve seen with their context, so you can memorize them more easily.

InterSub is a perfect solution for those who want to improve their understanding of a language, but don’t have the time or motivation to devote to studying in a conventional way. Just install the extension in your browser and start watching your favorite videos. InterSub will help you discover new words and phrases naturally, without interrupting your viewing experience.

The tool works with major online video services like YouTube, Netflix, and Coursera, and supports multiple languages. You can customize the extension to display translations in the language of your choice and adjust the sensitivity of the tool to suit your level of language proficiency.

InterSub also offers a personalized account where you can see the words and phrases you have learned, as well as the statistics of your progress.

There is a free option, so you can try it without having to give credit cards.