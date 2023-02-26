5G News
Jimmy Carter Is Our Greatest Former President

Jimmy Carter Is Our Greatest Former President

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
The battle over the legacy of an American president begins the moment they leave office. Historians debate their contributions, reporters examine their records, and the public weighs in with their memories.

Partisans also enter the fray, with each side attempting to elevate their favorites while working to discredit those with whom they have political differences. At stake is more than the standing of the president. In saluting their heroes, activists are trying to elevate their political philosophy and its currency. It is in this context that liberals and conservatives continue to debate the legacies of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.

I want to posit different metrics by which to judge the legacy of those who have held the highest office in the land: humility and compassion for others. Using those metrics, I judge Jimmy Carter, far and away, to be the greatest former president of the United States.

From the beginning of his race for the presidency, Carter—who recently entered hospice care at the age of 98—came across as a refreshingly different candidate. The public took note of the fact that he carried his own suitcase, engaged in honest, humble, and direct conversations with voters on the campaign trail, and was never shy about acknowledging his Christian faith, though not in a pompous, holier-than-thou manner.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were a breath of fresh air in the White House. After a few successful years, his presidency was done in by domestic and foreign policy crises that he did not create and which proved beyond his ability to control. When he left office, “pundits” were in agreement that he had failed and would be forgotten. That was not to be the case.

On leaving the White House, one of the first things Carter did was to become closely identified with a nonprofit volunteer project, Habitat for Humanity. During its initial two decades, owing in large measure to Carter’s sponsorship, Habitat became a household name in communities across the US, building over 100,000 low-cost homes for over half a million people in the US and in 60 countries around the world.

Well into their 70s, Jimmy and Rosalynn were still spending one week each year volunteering with Habitat. He became so identified with the group that when thinking of him, more Americans probably called to mind Carter in denim with a hammer in his hand than Carter in a suit in the White House.

In 1982, just two years after leaving office, Carter further burnished his credentials as a great leader when he created the Carter Center, which described its role as “waging peace, fighting disease, and building hope.” Many of the Center’s initiatives were led by Carter himself, including monitoring elections in dozens of countries; negotiating peaceful resolutions to conflicts in Africa, Asia, and the Americas; undertaking programs to help eradicate dreaded diseases that plagued parts of Africa and Asia; and assisting farmers in Africa to increase their yield and improve their lives.

