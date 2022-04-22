Internxt, I explain in video what this cloud storage system is like

When we think of saving files in the cloud, solutions created by technology giants always come to mind, but there are other lesser-known options that offer really attractive functions, and today I have prepared a video with one of them.

This is Internxt, a solution that I spoke about a few days ago, capable of offering up to 2 TB of data and with 10 GB for free accounts.

Here it is on video:

There are some points that I especially liked:

– The price: being able to have 2TB of space for less than 9 euros per month is really an advantage so you never have to worry about it.

– Privacy: all information is encrypted, and the files we share can be configured to only be valid a certain number of times. In this way, if we configure a link to share a folder with 5 people, we can tell it to only accept 5 clicks, after those 5 clicks, the link will not be valid.

– The support: they are fast, and always present, which helps to sleep better on the security of our data.

Currently I use both the web version and the mobile app, which helps me move recorded files to have them available anywhere at any time, but I could also have the desktop version so that automatic backups of the folder that I want are made, so that I can use different computers accessing information in the cloud without worrying about local copies. In the mobile version I can also backup photos, as if it were Google photos.

A good option that you can meet at internxt.com.