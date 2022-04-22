Tech News

Internxt, I explain in video what this cloud storage system is like

By: Brian Adam

Date:

When we think of saving files in the cloud, solutions created by technology giants always come to mind, but there are other lesser-known options that offer really attractive functions, and today I have prepared a video with one of them.

This is Internxt, a solution that I spoke about a few days ago, capable of offering up to 2 TB of data and with 10 GB for free accounts.

Here it is on video:

There are some points that I especially liked:

– The price: being able to have 2TB of space for less than 9 euros per month is really an advantage so you never have to worry about it.
– Privacy: all information is encrypted, and the files we share can be configured to only be valid a certain number of times. In this way, if we configure a link to share a folder with 5 people, we can tell it to only accept 5 clicks, after those 5 clicks, the link will not be valid.
– The support: they are fast, and always present, which helps to sleep better on the security of our data.

Currently I use both the web version and the mobile app, which helps me move recorded files to have them available anywhere at any time, but I could also have the desktop version so that automatic backups of the folder that I want are made, so that I can use different computers accessing information in the cloud without worrying about local copies. In the mobile version I can also backup photos, as if it were Google photos.

A good option that you can meet at internxt.com.

