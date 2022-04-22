Latest newsIreland

Thief snatches handbag from Meath woman sitting in car before fleeing scene

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Gardai have appealed to the public for information after a thief snatched a handbag from a woman who was sitting in her car in Meath last night.

The incident happened at around 9.40pm in the Racehill Close area of Ashbourne.

The woman was in her car on the road when a man approached her and knocked on the window.

She rolled down her window and the thief snatched her handbag from the seat of the car and fled the scene.

Officers in Ashbourne have launched an investigation into the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said on the Meath Crime Prevention page: “Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and noticed anyone acting suspiciously or anyone who may have Dashcam footage are asked to please contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600.”

Via | Dublin live
Brian Adam
