Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Instagram algorithm will penalize TikTok videos on Reels

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has introduced some changes in its operation with those who search promote the publication of original content capable of generating more interaction between users and expanding the reach of Reels, edited videos and videos with music that imitate those of TikTok.

Reels that include videos from TikTok will be penalized by losing impact

To do this, the social network has asked users to avoid posting videos from TikTok on Reels. In case of not paying attention to that request, those Reels will be penalized by the Instagram algorithm, losing visibility. It is a strategy aimed at Instagram users generating their own content or disseminating what they have found on the social network itself. instead of replicating content from other platforms.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

And it is that the contents of TikTok, short videos, have not only become an inspiration for other platforms to also have their own short video format (Instagram Reels) but sometimes, and due to the viral popularity of some content from TikTok, many users share these videos, even with the TikTok logo, on other platforms and social networks, something that Instagram is now going to discourage by expeditiously limiting its impact by reducing its visibility.

Read:

US sues Facebook and asks to sell Instagram and WhatsApp

This has been explained by Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram, through his Twitter account, in which he emphasizes the value of the original content, created from scratch by the user, affirming that the creator of original content deserves more repercussion than the one that replicates third-party content. Especially if it comes from a rival social network, in the aforementioned case of taking advantage of Reels to share content from TikTok.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

These decisions are in line with the Meta strategy (Facebook and Instagram matrix), which consider both social networks as platforms for creating original content more than as tools to connect between users.

.

Previous articleThe best discounts Red Friday Special Mother’s Day!
Next articleThe M2 chip is being developed between Apple and Samsung
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Do you use the phone in the bathroom? Be sure to follow these safety tips

The company NordVPN has carried out a study on the use of mobile phones in our country...
Reviews

Playdate, análisis: volver a hacer una consola interesante era tan “simple” como añadir esta curiosa manivela

Nos encontramos en la era del fotorrealismo y los FPS al máximo. Tenemos juegos que se...
Apps

How to use WhatsApp from a phone without a SIM card

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
5G News

Motorola presents the new Moto G 5G smartphones of 2022

The Moto G Stylus 5G is the most interesting model in Motorola's new premium mid-range lineup for this...