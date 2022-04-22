Instagram algorithm will penalize TikTok videos on Reels

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has introduced some changes in its operation with those who search promote the publication of original content capable of generating more interaction between users and expanding the reach of Reels, edited videos and videos with music that imitate those of TikTok.

Reels that include videos from TikTok will be penalized by losing impact

To do this, the social network has asked users to avoid posting videos from TikTok on Reels. In case of not paying attention to that request, those Reels will be penalized by the Instagram algorithm, losing visibility. It is a strategy aimed at Instagram users generating their own content or disseminating what they have found on the social network itself. instead of replicating content from other platforms.

And it is that the contents of TikTok, short videos, have not only become an inspiration for other platforms to also have their own short video format (Instagram Reels) but sometimes, and due to the viral popularity of some content from TikTok, many users share these videos, even with the TikTok logo, on other platforms and social networks, something that Instagram is now going to discourage by expeditiously limiting its impact by reducing its visibility.

This has been explained by Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram, through his Twitter account, in which he emphasizes the value of the original content, created from scratch by the user, affirming that the creator of original content deserves more repercussion than the one that replicates third-party content. Especially if it comes from a rival social network, in the aforementioned case of taking advantage of Reels to share content from TikTok.

📣 New Features 📣 We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking: – Product Tags

– Enhanced Tags

– Ranking for originality Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve. pic.twitter.com/PP7Qa10oJr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) April 20, 2022

These decisions are in line with the Meta strategy (Facebook and Instagram matrix), which consider both social networks as platforms for creating original content more than as tools to connect between users.

