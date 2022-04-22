The M2 chip is being developed between Apple and Samsung

The M2 chip is already under development. The new chip fully anticipated with great eagerness by users is already in preparation by Apple. However, the company is not alone this time, as the cooperation of Samsung Electro-Mechanics is on the project leaving aside LG Innotek. It is clear that we are facing the new generation of Apple Silicon this 2022, now with Samsung in the development of the grid matrix for the flip chip or FC-BGA.

Samsung collaborates with Apple for the new generation M2

Recently the middle ETNews has published the news in which Apple would be in cooperation with Samsung. The latter would have helped by providing FC-BGA parts when the M1 Chip was being built. During the year 2020 was when this happened and now we can see the Mac series enjoying it. Specifically, we see how the 13-inch MacBook Air enjoys these successes, as well as other models such as the iPad Pro or the iPad Air, without forgetting the Mac mini and iMac 24″.

ET News has also commented that Apple would already be working hard to develop the M2 chip. Regardless of course, it is only a few months since we received the M1 Ultra. The news also includes something that had been rumored, which are nine new computers that would be fully integrated with this long-awaited chip. Apple would not be far behind and without news only with the M1 Ultra, since M2 would be in plans to go on sale in this half of the year.

The news of Apple preparing these nine computers, as we said, is not new. This rumor has been going around in multiple blogs conscientiously stating that during this first half of the year they would be revealed for the Mac series. Fans of Apple products would not be satisfied with what was presented at the “Peek Performance”. Now you can look forward to WWDC in June where we might see a new lineup of Macs (Maybe a MacBook Air) with the M2 chip built in.

Finally we understand that Apple preferred Samsung Electro-Mechanics over other parts suppliers. This is due to its high quality rating and substrate score during its involvement in the manufacturing of the M1 chip. Although Samsung is one of the main and most recognized, there are also other reliable ones that provide FC-BGA parts. Apple is also supplied from other countries such as Japan and Taiwan, being Ibiden and Umicron respectively. It should be noted that not all companies can venture into this area, since these pieces really require state-of-the-art technology.