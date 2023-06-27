Insta360 launches mini camera with flip screen and support for high-resolution video recording

- Advertisement -

Insta360 launched this Tuesday (27) its new mini camera “Insta360 Go 3” with compact construction and emphasis on portability and high quality captures. This model stands out for being slightly larger than its predecessor and featuring an attachable viewfinder used to see in real time what is being recorded by the main sensor. The screen is only 2.2 inches and works as a complement, so the user has more control over both photo recording and video recording. This feature is especially useful for content creators and other professionals in the audiovisual industry, especially when recording videos without a tripod or fixed supports.

In terms of resolution, the new action cam from Insta360 surprises by supporting the 2.7K (2720 x 1536 pixels) with image stabilization via the FlowState engine. According to the manufacturer, audio capture has been significantly improved compared to the predecessor version, as there is a new auxiliary microphone for noise reduction. - Advertisement - Like rivals in the same category, the Insta360 Go 3 is also water resistant and can be immersed in up to five meters deep for an unspecified period. As for the battery, the device has different autonomies according to the mode of use, being up to 45 minutes when recording in 1080p at 30fps and 170 minutes when using the action pod.

This camera can be found with different native internal storage options, starting from 32 GB and reaching up to 128 GB in capacity — this directly affects the price, therefore, the more ROM the more expensive it will be. In addition to all these particularities, Insta360 Go 3 also shares some features of other brand models, such as Time-lapse mode, TimeShift, pre-recording, loop recording and more. The user experience can be enhanced by choosing original accessories sold separately.

It’s the price?

Having a camera of this level is not cheap, especially if the user chooses the version with 128 GB of internal storage, even without the additional items. Check the prices: - Advertisement - 32GB: US$379.99 (~R$1,820);

US$379.99 (~R$1,820); 64 GB: US$399.99 (~R$1,910);

US$399.99 (~R$1,910); 128GB: $429.99 (~R$2,060).