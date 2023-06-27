Creative Challenge: TikTok launches challenges for creators to monetize more videos

TikTok has just launched a new campaign that promises to give creators new possibilities for monetizing videos. It is a new fund that works similarly to those created by TikTok itself, but this time it is managed by advertisers.

Dubbed the “Creative Challenge,” the new fund is open to all TikTok users who are 18 or older and have at least 50,000 followers. According to The Verge, TikTok will notify the user if a brand wants to review it, as only “high quality original content, well edited” will be accepted.

The requirement makes sense, as the videos will be used to advertise products from brands participating in the Creative Challenge and will not be available in the profile of the user who sent them, but will be suggested in the For You tab.