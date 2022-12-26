In 2023 Netflix will take actions when sharing password and account.

How password sharing affects Netflix.

the giant of streaming It has known for some time that password sharing is a problem that affects its profits, but thanks to the increase in subscriptions in 2020, the company has been able to avoid dealing with the issue.

With declining revenue this year and Netflix losing subscribers for the first time in a decade, the CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastingsdecided it was time to do something about a long overdue problem.

From what can be seen, the idea of ​​the entertainment company is not to penalize in a complicated way or eliminate users’ shared accounts, the application intends to make this practice profitable by taking advantage of the access it gives more people and avoiding discarding those who already have it. use.

By 2023, Netflix it also plans to charge those who share their account with other people outside the household.

Option Add House.

The platform is working hard to control this situation. A few months ago, it activated in some countries the option “add house“, which allows people who do not live in their main residence to access the platform at a lower subscription price.

This method has been tested in Argentina, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic, but has been discontinued in order to find a “simplest method” for next year.

Netflix will introduce password sharing rules for IP addresses, device identifiers, and account activity.

A key point is that the service will work as normal for users who use it on their mobile phones and are therefore on the move, accessing different IP addresses as needed.

An estimated 222 million paying households share passwords with another 100 million households that Netflix wants to monetize.

the platform of streaming it is also considering adding paid content to its catalogues, which could lead users not to share their passwords for fear of others taking control of their accounts. However, the company has rejected this idea in order to maintain a simpler user interface.

The UK speaks out against password sharing.

The British Government has decided to warn that it could be illegal to give someone your password Netflixeven if it is not safe, and that nothing should be done unless the police say so.

According to BBCNewsthe Intellectual Property Office (IPO) of the British government has announced that sharing the passwords of Netflix it is both a criminal and a civil matter.

“There are a number of criminal and civil provisions that can apply when passwords are shared with the intent to allow a user to access copyrighted works without paying.”declared the IPO. “Depending on the circumstances, such provisions may include breach of contract, fraud, or secondary copyright infringement.”

BBCNews specifically asked if this means that the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) cannot or will not charge password sharers with a criminal offence.

so yeah Netflix If you decide to involve the police, it could end up in court and become a criminal matter. However, the cps classifies each accusation as ‘Yeah‘ Y ‘Yeah‘, and Netflix told BBC News that he will not accuse anyone under any circumstances.

Instead, as already mentioned, Netflix I declare that “will facilitate” the creation of personal accounts and enter “subaccounts” in early 2023 so people can pay more for family and friends.

This includes a Netflix plan.

The cost of the packages Netflix includes viewing on multiple compatible devices, as well as the impact on the quality of the streamingbut Netflix you don’t want multiple viewers to see it outside of the same household.

It is not yet known how he will fight Netflix password sharing, and consumers won’t know it until 2023. However, privacy regulations Netflix on the sharing of passwords are clear.

Steps prior to Netflix password sharing problem.

Last October Netflix included a function of profile transfer. Thanks to this tool, members can transfer their lists, likes, ratings, etc. To a new profile without losing any information.

At first glance, the news wasn’t too alarming, but in reality the company was telling us to get ready to transfer our data to another profile.

The company has also recently added a feature that allows users to remove credentials from their account.

There is no exact date for this change yet, only that it will begin “early 2023” and that there will be no going back.

Amid fierce competition among streaming services, Netflix struggles to become the undisputed king of the sector, for this reason it tries to have a silk hand with its clients.