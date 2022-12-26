An AI tool that customizes photo editing styles

Currently, different artificial intelligence tools that generate images have emerged, some even carry out their editing.

However, many people still go to professional photographers to obtain high-quality images that they can use in their project or business, which is why tools that allow them to optimize their work to the maximum are still necessary.

- Advertisement -

That’s where it comes into play ImageAIan AI tool designed to help professional photographers to edit your photos and automate post-production work.

In that sense, Gil, Ron Oren (former director of the Sinsense R&D division) and Yoav Chai (former Mellanox chip designer) founded Imagen in 2020 driven by the experience lived by Chai while waiting for his wedding photos for months.

Later, they talked with different photographers, which made them realize the existence of a weak point in the sector: the fact that the post-production of the photos was a repetitive task that took a long time to carry out.

- Advertisement -

Taking into account that each photographer has a unique style, automating this process with existing tools is not a simple job.

That was how they got down to work to devise a solution to this situation, resulting in an Image that they endowed with the ability to learn the personal style of the end userthat is, the photographer, based on some 3 thousand samples of his previous work.

- Advertisement -

For this, ImagenAI makes use of the machine learning to be able to assimilate the editing styles of the photographer, as well as to predict the parameters used by him to carry out this task; all this at a speed of half a second and a price of $0.05 per photo.

Regarding the work done by image, Gil points out that the editing profiles created by the tool evolve over timemaking them more personalized as you process photos in different scenes and lighting conditions.

From this moment ImagenAI can be found as a complement in the cloud for the tools of Adobe Lightroom Classicas well as independently.

It was recently revealed that the startup developer of ImagenAI managed to raise 30 million dollars in a growth investment from Summit Partners, which will be used to develop a suite with different software tools that can be offered as a service by the startup through mergers and acquisitions by customers.