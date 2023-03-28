It’s a question I’ve been asking myself for years. As a telecommunications engineer I would have a hard time, and if I open my mouth too much, they will burn me as a witch.

A doctor would have it easier, of course, although he wouldn’t be able to use much of his knowledge either.

- Advertisement -

The fact is that now we have Artificial Intelligence to help with this issue, so I ask it and it returns an interesting list:

– Learn the local language: The first thing you should do is familiarize yourself with the local language, of course.

– find a job: Use your current skills and knowledge to find a job that allows you to support yourself. You can search for jobs related to agriculture, crafts or trade, depending on your skills. If you have specialized knowledge, such as medicine or engineering, you could try to apply it in a medieval context, although you will have to take into account the technological limitations of the time.

– Adapt your knowledge: Preserving your knowledge of the 21st century can be an advantage, but you must adapt it to the context of the time. For example, if you have skills in medicine, you could help improve healthcare by using basic hygiene and disease prevention skills and knowledge.

– Dress and act according to local customs: Be sure to dress in typical clothing of the time and follow local customs to avoid attracting attention and suspicion.

– builds relationships: Try to establish friendships and relationships with local people. This will help you adapt more quickly and receive support in times of need.

– Learn the laws and social norms: Familiarize yourself with the laws and customs of the time to avoid problems with the authorities and maintain a good reputation.

– keep a low profile: Avoid drawing attention to your knowledge of the future, as you could be considered a heretic or a sorcerer and face dire consequences.

Keeping a low profile is clear, if we go as a fortune teller or as a general smart-ass, we won’t last a year.

If you work with technology

The fact is that I told him that I am an engineer, and that helps to refine the answer:

- Advertisement -

– math and logic: As an engineer and programmer, you probably have strong math and logic skills. You can use this knowledge to get involved in activities that require calculations, such as construction, navigation, or trade.

– Knowledge of electronics and basic mechanics: Although modern electronics did not exist in the 11th century, your telecommunications skills could provide you with a solid foundation in basic mechanics. You can apply this knowledge to work making mechanical devices, such as clocks, water mills, or irrigation systems.

– Teaching: While you won’t be able to directly teach about telecommunications or programming, you can share your knowledge in math, logic, or basic mechanics. Teaching could provide you with a livelihood and, at the same time, allow you to pass your knowledge on to others.

- Advertisement -

– cartography and navigation: Your skills in geometry and trigonometry could be useful in cartography and navigation, two important fields in medieval times. You could work with merchants, explorers, or even the royal court to create maps and improve trade and exploration routes.

– Cryptography: Although cryptography in the 11th century was not as advanced as it is today, your logic and math skills could be useful in devising or deciphering secret codes and messages. You could work for the nobility or the clergy in intelligence work and secure communication.

– Consulting on engineering projects: Although you won’t be able to build electronic or telecommunications devices, your problem-solving and logical thinking skills could be useful in construction and civil engineering projects.

And he ends with the same advice as before:

Remember that you will have to be cautious when sharing your knowledge, as you could be considered a heretic or a sorcerer. The key is to adapt your skills and knowledge to the technological needs and limitations of the time. Microsoft limits Bing chat to five replies to stop the AI from getting real weird

And you, any idea what you would do in that situation?