HomeTech GiantsAppleWatchOS 9.4 starts allowing native apps to be deleted

WatchOS 9.4 starts allowing native apps to be deleted

By Abraham
WatchOS 9.4 starts allowing native apps to be deleted
The watchOS 9.4 update released this Tuesday (28) brings a hidden feature designed to allow the user to be able to Delete Apple Watch Native Apps, which are generally unused and take up space on the device. However, this was not something widely advertised by the company, which did not mention the function in the update release notes.

However, a support document on deleting built-in apps from multiple devices has been updated. According to Apple, the following apps can be deleted from Apple Watch with watchOS 9.4 or later: Activity; Depth; Emergency siren; Search; Heart beats; Maps; Portfolio; Workout and World Clock.


Prior to watchOS 9.4, it was already possible to remove an app from the Apple Watch by removing it from the iPhone, but required the app to be deleted from both devices. With the OS update, deleting Apple Watch does not affect the app working on iPhone.

Despite the novelty enthusing some users, Apple reinforces that the exclusion of these applications may affect the device’s core functionality. Therefore, if the Heart Rate app is deleted, you will not be able to receive the high heart rate, low heart rate, irregular rhythm and cardio fitness report.

It is worth remembering that Apple has been criticized for requiring its apps to be installed on ‌iPhone‌, iPad and Apple Watch devices, so it has implemented tools to delete apps in recent years. As of iOS 14, the company has added support for deleting a wide range of built-in apps, which is useful for those who prefer to use third-party alternatives.

