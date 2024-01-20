I have tested Google’s best AI on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and it is very similar to the one I have been using on Android for six years

It was one of the great novelties of Samsung’s latest Unpacked, one of the members of the Galaxy AI toolset: Google’s Artificial Intelligence can analyze anything on the screen just by circling it. Originally called Circle to search, this function is currently exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24. Or not, because it is the Google Lens that we have been using since 2018, although in disguise.

The mobile phone is an open door to knowledge and communication, as well as entertainment. Through that touch screen our lives appear almost completely, our concerns, desires, the doubts that tempt our desire for knowledge. To calm them just use the camera: A simple photo serves to reveal the name of that plant we just stepped on, the breed of dog that came to greet us while we were walking through the park. Google has been able to direct its AI towards an interaction system that is as simple as it is powerful, but it can always be even simpler.

Circle to search is Google Lens evolved

Circle to search analyzes everything marked on the screen

When Google’s “visual detective” launched its services in Google Photos, I was surprised by how well it worked to identify anything in images, even text. Mhover over the photo to copy text It saved me a lot of minutes writing each WiFi password character by character, for example: Lens was always very powerful for those small, and very arduous, tasks.

Google Lens made the leap to mobile phones and computers to identify any element in photos, no matter how small: It was enough to direct the camera or mark the text with your finger. And the new Circle to search released on the Samsung Galaxy S24 is just that: when you mark on the Lens screen, it is in charge of searching for it. Yes, it is easier, but it is still the same.

I have been testing the new Google AI integrated by Samsung and I think that the new mechanics of use greatly increase the simplicity that until now prevailed in Lens. Because you only have to do the following to use it:

Do you see something on your mobile screen that you don’t know about? Launch Google Lens in the form of Circle to Search.

Press and hold on the bottom bar if you use scroll gestures or on the home button if you use virtual buttons. The tool menu instantly pops up while the screen darkens slightly and the video stops (if any animation is playing).

Time to highlight what you want. Circle a person, a dog, doodle on a text… Circle to search will analyze that portion of the image to identify what you are looking for.

to identify what you are looking for. The mobile will offer you results that match the selection in the form of a lower pop-up window. It can also offer you the copied text, for example.

From what I’ve been testing, Circle to search is really fast on the Samsung Galaxy S24, much more intuitive than the Google Lens on which it is based and much more fun. When I realized how it worked it was very fast search results from any app, website or photoIt seems like a brutal advance to me. Of course, there is not too much difference with the Google Lens that we have been using until now. For now.

Neither take a photo nor capture the screen: Circle to search does the entire process by itself

With Google Lens we have to specifically open the application (it is actually a tool integrated into the Google app), capture the image with the camera or upload the photo that we want to analyze from the gallery. On the other hand, Circle to search carries out the entire process directly: once we launch the tool it capture the screen so that we can tell Google’s AI what we want to find. The results appear scrolling on that same screen, all integrated into the system efficiently.

I have tried Circle to search and I liked it, just as I have liked Google Lens since day one. And it seems to me to be an excellent way to evolve the interaction with AI: being integrated into the mobile makes it easy to use in any application, just what an interface needs to become the majority.

The only thing left is for Rodea to search jump from the Samsung Galaxy S24 to the Pixel 8 and, then, to the rest of Android. Google has confirmed that we can enjoy this Circle to search without having a Pixel or a Samsung.

