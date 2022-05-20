HP launches new Envy laptops that have nothing to envy the MacBook

HP Envy computers are among the best on the market, so much so that they are able to stand up to Apple MacBooks without the slightest problem. Well, the North American manufacturer has announced the renewal of some of the models that are the most striking of all that it has on the market and that, in addition, are convertible (so you can rotate your screen to use them as if you were using a tablet). treated). With Windows 11 operating system as is normal in HP models, in what has to do with the quality of its manufacture, the Envy maintain their good work, since the metal is present on all sides. Plus, it’s not lacking in both high-functioning (and durable) hinges and an eye-catching look that’s sure to win anyone over. It is important to note that these models have high security -an example is the use of fingerprint readers-. Its keyboards and touchpad respond perfectly. The new thing that HP has presented The two announced models cover all kinds of needs, both for the power they offer and for the dimensions of their screens, which means that it is difficult for you not to find exactly what you need if you do not value the Apple models . HP Specter x360 16 This is the computer that has a larger screen because it reaches 16 inches, offering this component 4K resolution (it is possible to buy models with lower resolution and, therefore, price). With Gorilla Glass protection, its aluminum chassis offers excellent resistance to everyday actions. As far as the hardware is concerned, it should be noted that inside the equipment there are Intel Core Alder Lake processors, which are the most modern of the manufacturer and which ensure excellent performance -there will be different options depending on the power demanded by the user- In addition, its 83W battery ensures more than ten hours of autonomy without messing up and has a fast charge, which makes things much easier. With details as striking as great connectivity, where WiFi6E is not lacking; Bluetooth; USB Type-C; or memory card reader, they also offer compatibility with the use of stylus, since the panels are touch. Its starting price is 1,650 dollars, and with total security they will reach the Spanish market. HP Specter x360 13 This is the little brother, but not because of its features… We say this because its IPS screen is 13 inches (note, there is a model with an OLED panel that is completely different). With a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000 pixels, its quality is beyond doubt. Its connectivity is practically the same as the aforementioned model, and it stands out that it also has a USB type A version 3.2 port. In what has to do with the hardware there are also differences, since it integrates processors such as the Intel Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U, where you can choose a RAM that goes from 8 to 32 GB (and without missing SSD storage, as with the previous convertible). It does not lack Windows 11 and its price starts from $1,250, something that is not bad at all because it does not lack a sound system signed by Bang & Olufsen and a headphone port. >