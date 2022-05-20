Huawei Nova 9 SE, analysis: if you do not have Google services, it is essential to be better than the competition

The former king of sales in various segments, huawei, has seen its impact on the market drop dramatically. Not having Google services has earned it a reputation that completely hides the great value that its terminals actually have. In all ranges.
Take the new Huawei Nova 9 SE as an example, a mid-range terminal with a 108 MP camera that, if we leave aside Google services, is presented in society as a well-armed smartphone with a design that draws a lot of attention. Will it be enough to succeed? In EuroXlivewe have already put it to the test.
Huawei Nova 9 SE data sheet
|
Huawei Nova 9SE
|
screen
|
6.78″ IPSLCD
|
processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|
graphics
|
adrenaline 610
|
memory
|
8GB
|
storage
|
128GB
|
front camera
|
16 megapixels, f/2.2
|
rear cameras
|
Main: 108MP, f/1.9
|
connectivity
|
USB-C
|
wireless connectivity
|
4G
Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
|
operating system
|
Android 11
EMUI 12
|
sensors
|
Fingerprint reader, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, compass, and proximity sensor
|
battery
|
4000mAh
66W fast charge
|
dimensions
|
164.6 x 75.6 x 7.9mm
|
weight
|
191g
|
price
|
272 euros
Impossible not to notice him
In addition to its generous hand-held size, the Huawei Nova 9SE We cannot say that it is a phone that many people will not ask you about. Take a photo in the street and you will have someone curious asking about the model.
<img set="https://i.blogs.es/07726a/p1360764.mp4.6_13., es un modelo con 8 núcleos (4 Cortex-A73 a 2,4 GHz y 4 Cortex-A53 a 1,9 GHz) y GPU Adreno 610, pero que does not offer 5G connectivityone of the weak points of this terminal in order to compete face to face with your rivals.
<img set="https://i.blogs.es/c1f4f3/p1370010.mp4.361_11., la capa de Huawei sobre Android, la cual resulta fiable y sólida (especialmente si estás dentro del ecosistema de la marca) aunque de serie, en este Huawei Nova 9 SE (es EMUI 12 over Android 11), it comes loaded with bloatware as well as services and applications from the Chinese giant.
What you have to go to is Google services, for the vast majority of users (and especially in the mid-range and main recipient of this phone) of vital importance.
The Huawei Nova 9 SE is coming factory without any google service. The US veto of the Chinese manufacturer is still in force, so when turning on the new Huawei phone there will be no trace of Google anywhere. And as soon as you walk something within the ecosystem of the Mountain View giant, life with this Nova 9 SE gets complicated.
<img set="https://i.blogs.es/4fe348/p1370244.mp4.31_00.
