Huawei Nova 9 SE, analysis: if you do not have Google services, it is essential to be better than the competition

The former king of sales in various segments, huawei, has seen its impact on the market drop dramatically. Not having Google services has earned it a reputation that completely hides the great value that its terminals actually have. In all ranges.

Take the new Huawei Nova 9 SE as an example, a mid-range terminal with a 108 MP camera that, if we leave aside Google services, is presented in society as a well-armed smartphone with a design that draws a lot of attention. Will it be enough to succeed? In EuroXlivewe have already put it to the test.

Huawei Nova 9 SE data sheet

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES Huawei Nova 9SE screen Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M 6.78″ IPSLCD

20:9, FullHD+

2,388 x 1,080px

90Hz processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 graphics adrenaline 610 memory 8GB storage 128GB front camera 16 megapixels, f/2.2 rear cameras Main: 108MP, f/1.9

Wide: 8 MP, f / 2.2, 112º

Depth: 2MP, f/2.4

Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 connectivity USB-C wireless connectivity 4G Wi-Fi 802.11ac Bluetooth 5.0 NFC operating system Android 11 EMUI 12 sensors Fingerprint reader, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, compass, and proximity sensor battery 4000mAh 66W fast charge dimensions 164.6 x 75.6 x 7.9mm weight 191g price 272 euros

Impossible not to notice him

In addition to its generous hand-held size, the Huawei Nova 9SE We cannot say that it is a phone that many people will not ask you about. Take a photo in the street and you will have someone curious asking about the model.