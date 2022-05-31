How to use iPhone Face ID to block access to WhatsApp

The conversations that are held on WhatsApp are always sought to be as private as possible, and you do not want third parties to be able to read what you write and nothing to a contact. Getting it with the iPhone is quite simple, since there are tools that are designed just for this and one of them is Face ID. We tell you how to establish this function as a security gateway quickly and easily. We are talking about facial recognition that has been included in Apple phones for a long time, and that offers excellent efficiency in its operation. Therefore, using it as an add-on to provide more privacy to your WhatsApp conversations is a great idea. In addition, you don’t have to do anything strange to achieve it, since everything you have to do will be done in the official app of the messaging application -and this is always a sign of remarkable reliability-. Activate Face ID of your iPhone in WhatsApp The steps, although you may assume otherwise, are extremely simple to perform. The reason is that the two companies have worked together to make the Face ID tool compatible with WhatsApp’s security systems, so everything is native. By the way, an initial step that you have to do is to check in the Settings of the iPhone that facial recognition is active and working. Once you open this, you have to open the messaging application as usual and, once you have it on the screen, you must access the app’s Settings using the icon in the upper area. Now you have to look for the Account section to access Privacy, which is the place where you will find the parameters that you have to modify. The next thing is that you locate Screen lock and, here, select Require facial identification. This will mean that every time you open WhatsApp, a facial recognition is performed and, in the case of not finding an acquaintance, access to the application will not be allowed in the usual way. If by any chance the operation is erratic, the PIN number that you use with the iPhone will be requested instead. You can go back Obviously, whenever you want, you can eliminate this security gateway in the application and everything will return to normal: access WhatsApp without having any block if you are already using the phone on a regular basis. Therefore, everything is simple and very efficient when it comes to combining the messaging app we are talking about with the iPhone. >