Microsoft Enter, the new suite for secure identity and access in organizations

Faced with the security challenges of being in an increasingly hyperconnected world, Microsoft is trying to provide a solution with the launch of its new suite of products focused on identity and secure access called Microsoft Enter.

The company explains that Microsoft Enter comes at a time when Organizations can no longer address possible digital connectivity scenarios that allow them to continue advancing simply and safely, given their greater complexity, given the growth of their digital assets.



According to Microsoft:

It is virtually impossible to anticipate and resolve the countless access scenarios that occur in an organization and its supply chain, especially when they include third-party systems, platforms, applications, and devices outside of the organization’s control.

So to protect access to every customer, partner, and worker in the same organization, as well as “every microservice, sensor, network, device, and database” simply and securely, Microsoft Entra becomes the most complete, comprehensive, and flexible secure access and identification security product solution, adaptable to the uniqueness of each organization based on the connected tools you use anywhere.

In this sense, it not only covers local and cloud connections, with support for the main cloud platforms, but also applications, websites and connected devices, whatever their nature.

Microsoft points out that its new suite “will verify all types of identities and protect, manage and govern their access to resources” through the products included in the new suite, where…:

It will protect access to any application or user resource

Will protect and verify all identities across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Discover and govern permissions in multi-cloud environments

It will simplify the user experience with intelligent access decisions in real time

For now, Microsoft Entra’s suite of products consists of Microsoft Azure Directory (Azure AD), its cloud infrastructure rights management (CIEM) product, and its decentralized identity product.

More information: Microsoft Enter