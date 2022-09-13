How to uninstall apps on a Chromebook computer

- Advertisement -

The Chromebook operating system, which works with the ChromeOS operating system based on Google’s Chrome browser, allows the s that install it (usually modest laptops) to have great ease of operation and be able to install applications with ease. according to a model very similar to the Android environmentwith which it is related.

But sometimes the installation of applications can lead to setbacks: apps that do not work, that do not fulfill the mission that was expected of them or that fall into disuse. Being computers whose storage capacity is not too high, it is convenient not to accumulate apps that are not used, so an occasional cleaning or the habit of not letting applications that are not used remain on the computer are highly recommended practices.

Fortunately, the way to applications in the ChromeOS environment is extremely simple.

How to uninstall apps on ChromeOS

Just look for a small circle that appears at the bottom left of the screen and allows you to open the launcher. In it is shown the Uninstall optionwhich can be activated by pressing the right mouse button, placing the mouse over the icon corresponding to the application to be uninstalled.

Next, a new window will appear requesting confirmation of the action to be executed, after which you will have to click on the “Uninstall” option again.

As has been exposed, there is a great similarity between the functioning of the ChromeOS ecosystem and that of Android present on mobile devices, so in the event of a subsequent regret about uninstalling an app, the process to reinstall it is just as simple as with mobiles or tablets.

All you have to do is access the Google Play Store, search for the precise application and reinstall it with just a couple of mouse clicks.

Although Chromebook computers are prepared to be able to work without any problem without an Internet connection, it should be borne in mind that in most cases they rely heavily on the Internet connection and the use of the Cloud.