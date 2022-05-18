How to transfer your data to a new Android phone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you are thinking of changing your mobile phone, but without stopping working with Android, you may be wondering if it is possible keep the data from your old terminal on your new device. The answer is that it is possible, and that Google allows you to complete this process very quickly and easily.

The data stored on your old phone can be transferred in a few minutes to a new Android

There are several ways to transfer data from one phone to another. This taking into account that you are going to buy a new Android phone and not a second-hand device. If this is the case, it is recommended to format it first to delete everything it has stored, and then transfer your data from the old phone.

The steps to follow may vary slightly depending on your phone model and user interface. Here’s how to transfer data from your old phone to your new phone:

-SIM card: Turn on your new phone and install a SIM card before starting the process.

-Connected to the network: After starting the phone and installing a SIM card, it is necessary to connect the device with a WiFi network. Otherwise, it is not possible to transfer the data from your old phone to the new one.

-“Begin”: After you have installed the SIM card and connected the phone to the network, the device will invite you to “Start” with the settings. In that process it will invite you to copy your apps and your data from the old phone. Click on “Next”.

-USB Cable: The best way to continue the process is to connect both phones through a USB cable. Connect both phones with a cable and click on “Next” again and then on “Copy”.

-ID: Before the data transfer begins, the phone will ask you to identify yourself by entering the PIN code or by biometrics. Once identified, the process will start and it will take several minutes to transfer data from one phone to another.

