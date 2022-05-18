Instagram prepares a major change in how Stories work

Lately, Instagram is receiving all kinds of improvements to improve the usability of the popular photography social network. For example, we know that the company wants to change the design of the interface. And it seems that his next target will be the Stories. Instagram stories is one of the most used tools in the popular photography social network. An ephemeral message system that allows us to show anything for a period of 24 hours. The problem is that the use given to Instagram Stories is not exactly what this tool was created for. Many content creators keep uploading worthless stories simply by uploading their content stories feed. Also, as the Stories disappear in 24 hours, you can find very uninteresting videos. For this reason, Instagram has grown tired of its misuse and is beginning to test a new system in Brazil. Very soon only three Stories will be displayed on your profile As you can see in the message that a user has published through his Twitter account, Instagram is testing a new design for its Stories and that will prevent all the stories from being displayed. day. In this way, with this change, only three Instagram Stories can be seen, hiding the rest behind a button called Show all. From the looks of it, the photography social network has started testing in Brazil, but we don’t know if it’s available in other regions. So, although at the moment it is just a test, it is clear that Instagram’s goal is to start using its Stories less excessively. In this way, if they finally make this change and it reaches all markets, content creators on the social network will have to start uploading higher quality videos and choose very carefully which stories they want to publish. For now, the only thing we can do is let the social network owned by Facebook (Meta) continue doing the first tests in Brazil, and possibly other regions, and wait to see if this change in the use of Instagram Stories finally arrives. globally. Undoubtedly, this is excellent news for users of the platform, since their favorite content creators will have to take a leap in quality when it comes to publishing Stories on their Instagram accounts. >