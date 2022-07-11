How to set up a Gmail account in Windows 11

- Advertisement -

11 is here to stay. The latest version of Microsoft’s acclaimed operating system brings a series of new features that make its use more complete than ever. Also, if you know the best tricks for Windows you will be able to get much more out of it than you imagine. For example, we have already explained to you how you can easily find any application, the steps to follow to disable the characteristic startup sound, as well as how to prevent Windows 11 from opening windows when you turn on your computer. Today we are going to tell you how you can add a to Windows 11 to be able to access the emails you receive, in addition to being able to synchronize the Google calendar once you have followed the indicated steps. It’s that easy to add a Gmail account in Windows 11 It’s true that Microsoft forces you to have your own account to be able to use Windows 11, so the email and account you’ll use by default will be Microsoft’s. But the Redmond-based giant also allows you the ability to add a Gmail account. It is a fact that more and more people are betting on Gmail, and having to make the leap to Microsoft to be able to use the operating system is not a valid option for many of us, especially if you use your Google email for work, or simply your calendar to have everything under control. Luckily, Microsoft takes these users into account and allows you to easily add a Gmail account to Windows 11. With this, you will be able to synchronize not only your email account, but it will also be used for the Google calendar. In addition, there is no type of limitation so you can do it with all your email accounts. Best of all, the process is extremely easy and will not take you more than a few seconds to do. Let’s walk through the steps to add a Gmail account to Windows 11 and sync Google calendar on your desktop or laptop. The first thing you need to do is access the Windows 11 tings. To do this, open the start menu (you can press the Window button for this) and select the gear-shaped icon. Now, in the left column you will see the Accounts option. Click on it. Within Accounts, look for the Email and accounts option. Click on the Add accounts button to add your Gmail email. Finally, select what else you want to add to finish the process and click on save. >