Install Windows 11 on a Chromebook? Some models already allow it

Chrome OS, Google’s operating system for laptops, has become the second option on the market behind 11. And this OS offers some very interesting functions, in addition to the fact that there are more and more gaming . The best of all? That if you have a , maybe you can Windows 11.

This is just what Reddit user Coolstarorg set out to do, who managed to install Windows 11 on his Chromebook. And now, thanks to his work, you can get dual boot of Windows 10 or 11 and Chrome OS.

For it, you need to have a Chromebook with AMD Ryzen 3000 processors, in addition to an SSD drive since eMMC storage is not compatible with Windows dual boot. It is true that it will not be a full version, since there are certain limitations, but the idea of ​​​​installing Windows 11 sounds interesting.

Three compatible models, at the moment

From the tests this Reddit user has done, it seems that there are four compatible modelsthe HP Chromebook 14b, HP Chromebook Pro C645 Enterprise, Lenovo Yoga C13, and the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5.

Windows 11 splash

As we have told you, this Windows installation loses some capabilities. For example, you won’t be able to use the eMMC storage listed above, in addition to the fingerprint reader, so you won’t have access to Windows Hello. Otherwise, you’ll get a full version, including sound and touchscreen use if your Chromebook has this feature

To install Windows 11, mainly you will need to partition Chrome OS using the dual boot chrx tool. Next, you will need to flash the RW_LEGACY firmware on your computer and set up dual boot via a script created by user Coolstarorg.

The process is not overly complicated and while it is true that the ideal is to have a computer with Windows 11, since the Chromebook is designed to use Chrome OS, It can get you out of more than one hurry.

You may use a laptop with Chrome OS and you have to use some program that is not available in the operating system, so in this case it can be useful to have a dual boot system to use Windows 10 or 11 on your computer. Chrome book.

Also, seeing that the process is quite simple and will not take you more than a few minutes to do, we invite you to try it on your Chrome OS laptop so that you can enjoy Windows 11 on your Chromebook.

