How to send an ephemeral (temporary) photo on WhatsApp [Vídeo]

WhatsApp has allowed for months the publication of graphs that can only be seen once by the person who receives them. The same goes for s. This is a very useful functionality that allows you to share content that you do not want recipients to be able to keep on their mobile phone.

However, despite its usefulness, many users of the instant messaging application still do not know how to use it. For this reason, and to answer any questions, we publish this simple video:

As you can see in the video, sending a message, photo or video that can be seen only once is very simple. This works both for individual person-to-person messages and for content shared in a group, which can only be viewed by each member of the group once.

This is a function that helps improve the privacy of users of the instant messaging application, but also within the latest batch of news announced by WhatsApp to improve the security of its 2,000 million users around the world, There is also another improvement: from now on, when a user opens an photo or video on WhatsApp, their screen will be locked so that a screenshot cannot be taken.

Thus, when a photo or video is sent that you only want to share once, this will be as desired, preventing the recipient from keeping that content.

