Sega Announces Mega Drive Mini 2 Game List and Release Date

Sega aroused the illusion of the nostalgic with the announcement of the Mega drive Mini 2 (Genesis Mini 2 in America). Among the features that were shown at the time, it was possible to see a control with six buttons on the right side (although it is compatible with the three-button control of the first version of the console), the sale of a reduced version of the Mega CD to props mode and that it would incorporate a total of 50 titles, of which the company only advanced a small list of the most promising.
Two months later, Sega has released the complete list of games that will come pre-installed on Mega Drive Mini 2, which in the end will be 60 (60+1 says Sega). Of the 60 titles, or at least 60 are the ones that add up to all those announced, 58 were released in the past for the console or are new ports, while two are totally unpublished, that is, they were not marketed at the time.
MEGA happy to confirm Mega Drive Mini 2 (Europe) arrives on October 27th, same day as Genesis Mini 2 (NA)!
Here’s the full list of 60 (+1) games, including all-new ports, previously unreleased, and SEGA CD titles!#SEGA #GenesisMini2 #MegaDriveMini2 pic.twitter.com/bBuFCWO8Nm
— SEGA (@SEGA) August 19, 2022
The two unreleased games are Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, which have been included in a list of games included as bonuses along with a series of new ports for the platform. For the rest, there are 41 titles released in their day in cartridge format and another 12 that were marketed for Mega CD. The list of titles by category is as follows.
Mega Drive in cartridge format:
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elementary Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- GainGround
- Golden Ax II
- Grenade
- hell fire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy StarII
- populous
- RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
- X-Ranger
- Ristar
- ROLLING THUNDER 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- sonic 3d blast
- SPLATTERHOUSE 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- super hang-on
- SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- Vector Man 2
- view point
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
Mega CD Games:
- Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- NIGHT STRIKER
- Night trap
- robbery east
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- SILPHEAD
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- THE NINJA WARRIORS
Titles included as bonus:
- Devi & Pii
- Fantasy Zone
- Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)
- Spatter
- Star Mobile
- Super Locomotive
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun
The arrival of Mega Drive Mini 2 to Europe was not entirely clear, but in the end it will, more specifically on October 27, 2022 as can be read in the tweet published by Sega. To be honest, and seeing the powerful catalog that it is going to incorporate, not marketing the Mega Drive 2 in Europe would have been a pretty serious mistake on Sega’s part.