Sega Announces Mega Drive Mini 2 Game List and Release Date

Sega aroused the illusion of the nostalgic with the announcement of the Mega Mini 2 (Genesis Mini 2 in America). Among the features that were shown at the time, it was possible to see a control with six buttons on the right side (although it is compatible with the three-button control of the first version of the console), the sale of a reduced version of the Mega CD to props mode and that it would incorporate a total of 50 titles, of which the company only advanced a small list of the most promising.

Two months later, Sega has d the complete list of games that will come pre-installed on Mega Drive Mini 2, which in the end will be 60 (60+1 says Sega). Of the 60 titles, or at least 60 are the ones that add up to all those announced, 58 were released in the past for the console or are new ports, while two are totally unpublished, that is, they were not marketed at the time.

The two unreleased games are Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, which have been included in a list of games included as bonuses along with a series of new ports for the platform. For the rest, there are 41 titles released in their day in cartridge format and another 12 that were marketed for Mega CD. The list of titles by category is as follows.

Mega Drive in cartridge format:

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elementary Master

Fatal Fury 2

GainGround

Golden Ax II

Grenade

hell fire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy StarII

populous

RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-

X-Ranger

Ristar

ROLLING THUNDER 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

sonic 3d blast

SPLATTERHOUSE 2

Streets of Rage 3

super hang-on

SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

Vector Man 2

view point

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Mega CD Games:

Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

NIGHT STRIKER

Night trap

robbery east

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

SILPHEAD

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

THE NINJA WARRIORS

Titles included as bonus:

Devi & Pii

Fantasy Zone

Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)

Spatter

Star Mobile

Super Locomotive

VS Puyo Puyo Sun

The arrival of Mega Drive Mini 2 to Europe was not entirely clear, but in the end it will, more specifically on October 27, 2022 as can be read in the tweet published by Sega. To be honest, and seeing the powerful catalog that it is going to incorporate, not marketing the Mega Drive 2 in Europe would have been a pretty serious mistake on Sega’s part.