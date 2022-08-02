How to play «Nier: Automata» (PS4) on an Android mobile

- Advertisement -

In addition to games specially designed for phones, the truth is that can handle much more. We say this because you have the ability to play PlayStation 4 titles on your smartphone, such is the case with God of War 4 and an epic video game like Cuphead. But that’s not all, as you also have access to classics like NieR:.

You can download an APK file with Nier: Automata game for free and without any annoying obstacles.

If you are a fan of console games and want to have them on your mobile to take them everywhere, here you can make it a reality. Just follow the instructions that we will give below so that you can fulfill what you have in mind in a simple and fast way.

How to download and play Nier: Automata on Android?

– The first thing you have to do is download the Nier APK file: here you will find it free and virus free.

– When the download is complete, you will find the installation file in the “Downloads” folder of your mobile or browser.

– Before proceeding with the installation, make sure that you can install third-party apps on your mobile. To do this, you have to go to “Settings” – “Security” – enable “Unknown sources”.

– Now, click on the APK file and click on “Install”.

– Once the installation is complete, you will be able to run the game whenever you want.

Requirements

– Operating system: Android 8 or higher.

– RAM: 3 GB of RAM minimum.

– Processor: 8 cores and 2.0 Ghz speed.

– Internal storage: at least 30 GB free.

A key point before finishing, this Nier: Automata video game is an optimized version for Android. It has on-screen controls and is lighter than the console game, but it’s not quite perfect. Although we can assure you that it runs very well and the user experience is satisfactory.

The game has outstanding graphics on the phone, the animations are appreciated without slowdowns and it provides access to each of the scenarios and weapons.