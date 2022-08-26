How to markup text quickly and easily with Markdown

More and more software supports for marking up text. Our introduction gives important tips and a guide on how to use it.

With Markdown, you can add formatting information to pure text, which allows for a visually beautiful presentation. The highlight: Markdown texts are not only easy to write, but also easy to read in the source text. This means you don’t need a word processor like Microsoft Word or LibreOffice Writer. Any text editor can be used to write and read Markdown. The beautiful presentation by suitable software is a bonus for the end result, not a requirement when working on the texts.

- Advertisement -

Because Markdown is so practical, all kinds of systems now know the language: numerous note-taking apps such as “Drafts” or “Obsidian”; complex systems for writing texts such as “Notion” or “HedgeDoc” and niche applications such as the recipe database “Tandoor Recipes”.