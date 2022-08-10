A comparison of six web whiteboards for meetings and workshops

Digital help when working groups are to develop and evaluate new ideas in video conferences. We test six providers.

With methods such as brainstorming or SWOT analysis, group can be made more efficient and ideas can be found off the beaten track. But a whiteboard is needed to collect, sort and evaluate the posts. This works great offline with a blackboard, sticky notes, pens and an egg timer. A digital whiteboard is used in a video conference. But digital pinboards are also suitable for face-to-face meetings on site or hybrid events, provided that each participant is present with their own notebook.

Large video conferencing programs such as Zoom, Teams or Google Meet already have simple whiteboards built in. If you want it to be more convenient, you can use a separate provider. The six whiteboards in this test run independently of the video conferencing software in the browser, so the participants do not have to install any programs in advance. They come from Bentimento, Collaboard, Conceptboard, Lucidspark, Mural and Miro. If you want to work with them in larger groups, you have to take out a subscription. The costs vary greatly, depending on the number of users and the tools required.

In this test, we examine the different concepts of the providers and clarify the question of which whiteboards are best suited for which purpose. Using examples, we calculate the costs in the table and take a look at data protection.