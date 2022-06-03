How to know if a device is WiFi 6 to navigate at maximum speed

Although connections to the router via Ethernet are in most devices, many of us choose to connect them via WiFi as well. This technology is tremendously comfortable, and has evolved so much that, although it is not as secure and stable as cable, the truth is that it is not very far away. The latest standard of this, known as WiFi 6, represents a very big leap in quality compared to the previous one, and if you do not know if your devices are compatible we tell you how to find out .

It may also happen that the manufacturer chooses not to include these labels, but to bet on the technical nomenclature that WiFi 6 has. This nomenclature comes from the Wi-Fi Alliance, but it is much more complicated to understand. As with the example in the following image, it should appear in the connectivity part of the technical sheet 802.11axwhich is the nomenclature of WiFi 6. If 802.11ac appears you will only have access to WiFi 5.

iPhone 13 product sheet.

What if I have an older device?

Technology, in general, tends to limit connectivity between older and newer devices. It may happen that you have a brand new router with WiFi 6 at home, but your mobile device or tablet is a little older. If you have verified, as we have explained above, that your device remains in the 802.11ac standard (or earlier than this), don’t worry, since you can continue to use WiFi as normal.

WiFi 6 allows the connection of all kinds of devices, obviously including those that are not compatible with this new standard. Of course, you must bear in mind that although you will be able to use your WiFi in a completely normal way, you will not be able to enjoy the advantages of this new standard. These advantages are higher connection speed, more stability for it and fewer interferencesjust to mention the most important ones.