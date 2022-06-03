future apple watch could integrate a camera, where?

Standing out in the segment of smart watches is becoming quite complicated, that’s why the different manufacturers that fight for their corresponding part in the cake do not stop thinking about things that can be differential – while not posing a problem in manufacturing. and economic gains. Well, it seems that Apple has a good ace up its sleeve for its Apple Watch.

The truth is that for some time the smartwatch of the Cupertino firm has not experienced great improvements in what has to do with the hardware, although it does in the functions it offers, taking advantage to unsuspected limits of the components that the accessory already has (an example is the sensors). It is difficult to include new components without hardly changing the design. But Apple seems to have a good idea to achieve it in a surprising way, to say the least.

What is planned to include in the Apple Watch

Well, the company has in mind to take much better advantage of its digital crown, which is so characteristic. To do this, its design is not going to be modified much and something will be included in its interior that until now could not be imagined: a camera. The truth is that the idea is not, at all, bad. We explain ourselves: orientation would make all the sense in the world because nothing would bother to get a proper approach and, with this inclusion, the Apple Watch could be used for additional functions. And this is always appreciated by users.

USPTO

Obviously, to achieve this improvement, a mechanism which would be in charge of pulling out the crown a little so that the camera works as well as possible and, in this way, the possible obstruction of the user’s own wrist could be avoided. And, be careful, in the patent that Apple has obtained for this idea you can see that there would even be a flash. Amazing!

Some more details of this idea

One of the important ones would be that the use of the camera could be done from the screen of the watch itself and even with the iPhone with which the Apple Watch is synchronized. In this way, you could have a face in remote… something that, for sure, catches the attention of more than one. Besides, it is certain that, despite this inclusion, the digital crown would continue to maintain its usual functions and water resistance would not be lost. And this is essential.

It is possible that this patent will never see the light of day, it would not be the first time this has happened (even the bitten apple company itself has already thought about integrating a camera into its smart watch on other occasions, but never with such insight as now ). Yes, there is problems that it will be necessary to see how it solves them, such as the cost of integrating the component into the Apple Watch or everything that has to do with privacy. But at least the idea is there.

