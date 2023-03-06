5G News
How to hide the "Online" status of WhatsApp

How to hide the “Online” status of WhatsApp

Published on

Published on

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp: the best way to hide from anyone that I'm 'Online'
1675971681 whatsapp the best way to hide from anyone that im.jpg
WhatsApp has an option enabled to hide the privacy of other users. By modifying the privacy options you can hide the photo, when you were last connected, and the “Online”.

“Online” of WhatsApp, shows the status of your connection to everyone, whether they are contacts or complete strangers. It is an option that now has the option to choose who can see it.

WhatsApp considers that someone is no longer online when the application closes itself, either naturally due to the mobile’s battery saving system or because it has been forced to close.

infobae

How to turn it off

To perform this action, you can go to settings, in “Privacy“and there will be the option”last time once and online”, where you can choose between these options: “All”, “My contacts”, “My contacts, except” and “No one”, for the last connection time in which you can choose at the user’s discretion.

And below will be the option of “Online”, for “All” and “Same as last time.” once”, in which, depending on what you choose, it will be repeated in the second option. This will help to have better privacy on the platform.

By deactivating the display of the “Online” status, you will also not be able to see if the other people are online. However, if you want to hide that you are connected to a specific person and not to the whole world, you can also do it in option three of the configuration.

The application is preparing the possibility of pinning messages in chats.

The application is preparing the possibility of pinning messages in chats.

Cell phones that run out of WhatsApp

Due to WhatsApp updates, many devices are left out of the application’s coverage range due to its technical characteristics. So users with old phones should be aware of these changes to verify that they are not left without access to the platform.

The list of cell phones that will not have the application updates has already been made known, which means that they will be able to access it, but with the risk of not having the security backup or the improvements that come out from now on.

The recommendation for these users is to make a backup copy of the chats, so as not to lose the information that is there, while they can change devices or find a different platform to chat with their contacts. Complete list:

samsung

Samsung Galaxy Core.

-Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.

-Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

– Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini.

-Samsung Galaxy Trend II.

-Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.

LG

-LG Optimus L3 II Dual.

– LG Optimus L5 II.

– LG Optimus F5.

– LG Optimus L3 II.

-LG Optimus L7II.

-LG Optimus L5 Dual.

-LG Optimus L7 Dual.

– LG Optimus F3.

-LG Optimus F3Q.

– LG Optimus L2 II.

– LG Optimus L4 II.

– LG Optimus F6.

-LG Enact.

– LG Lucid 2.

– LG Optimus F7.

iphone

– iPhone 6S.

-iPhone SE.

-iPhone 6S Plus.

Huawei

-Huawei Ascend Mate.

-Huawei Ascend G740.

-Huawei Ascend D2.

Other brands

– Sony Xperia M.

– Lenovo A820.

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2.

– ZTE Grand S Flex.

– ZTE GrandMemo.

– Faea F1THL W8.

-Wiko Cink Five.

-Winko Darknight.

– Archos 53 Platinum.

