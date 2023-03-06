5G News
The Galaxy Tab S7 and S8 are updated with the One UI 5.1, also in Italy

By Abraham
After updating much of its smartphone lineup, Samsung is starting to bring its One UI 5.1 to the latest tablets as well, starting with those belonging to the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S7 series.

The update is already being distributed and we have already received it on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (our review here) and we can therefore confirm its availability on the Italian market. This is a very substantial update, since its weight is well 1.86GB and besides introducing the latest version of One UI it also brings with it the February 2023 Android security patch.

 

Among the most important innovations of One UI 5.1 we point out some renovations regarding the management of multitasking both in the traditional interface and on DeX, new widgets including the one dedicated to battery check on all connected Galaxy devices, app Gallery renovated that integrates a more powerful searchdata access EXIF and improved image remastering, new features for the Weather app, and a greater integration between various Galaxy devices regarding sharing settings and web links.

So if you have a tablet from the Galaxy S7 or S8 family, you can immediately check for the presence of the update from the menu in the settings. We point out that in the case of the S7 the reference build is the DWB2, while for the S8 it is the BWB4.

