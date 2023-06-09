How to find movies with Dolby Vision support on Netflix to squeeze your TV

- Advertisement -

Our Smart TVs are getting more and more powerful, and if you have a Smart TV that's three years old or less, it's more than likely supported. Dolby Vision. And if you are looking for content to enjoy this HDR standard on your television, know that you will not lack options.

In this way, you will be able to vibrate thanks to an image quality where the colorimetry will be exquisite, with more vivid tones than ever, and controlling the lights and shadows to guarantee an impressive visual landscape.

And best of all is that Netflix has a wide catalog of movies and series in Dolby Vision, so do not hesitate to use its catalog to enjoy your television like never before.

What is Dolby Vision and what improvements does it bring when watching movies or series

Dolby Vision is a high dynamic range (HDR) technology developed by Dolby Laboratories. It was designed to improve image quality on screens and display systems, providing a more realistic and immersive visual experience.

Note that Samsung does not offer Dolby Vision on its televisions, since the company has its own HDR standard (HDR10 +). Dolby Vision is based on dynamic range technologywhich magnifies the difference between the darkest and lightest parts of an image, resulting in greater depth and detail in the display.

This is achieved through the use of dynamic metadata, which allows content to be adjusted on a scene-by-scene or even frame-by-frame basis, thus optimizing image quality. And the results it achieves are impressive.

enlarge photo

Best of all, this HDR standard is compatible with a wide range of devices, including tTVs, Blu-ray players, game consoles, and online streaming devices.

Many TV manufacturers such as LG, Sony, TCL and Vizio offer Dolby Vision compatible models. Plus, popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

So, seeing how easy it is to find content in this format on Netflix or any other platform, don’t hesitate to start enjoying the best image quality.

How to find Dolby Vision content on Netflix

To do this, you just have to use the search engine and write Dolby Vision. The list that will appear to you has this HDR standard, and when you play it on your television, you will see that the Dolby Vision logo is reflected in the upper left part for a few seconds.

Obviously, if your television is not compatible with this HDR standard, you will be able to play the movie or series without problem, but keep in mind that you will not be able to watch it in Dolby Vision.