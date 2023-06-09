Google Photos now allows you to give a 3D effect to any photo

One of the automatic creations that we find in Google Photos is the one that gives a cinematographic effect to our photos. Using the power of machine learning, it adds depth and movement to the scene to give that zoom effect that looks like the camera is zooming in on the featured item.

A creation that we usually find in the Memories section, giving us the possibility of saving them in our photo library, or sharing it with our friends. But as with most automatic Google Photos creations, we can’t manually apply this effect to any photo.

So we have to wait for Google Photos to surprise us with one of these “cinematic photos”, or use an external app to achieve this effect with any photo. This is a problem that will soon have a solution, since Photos will add the possibility of creating a cinematic photo from any image.

How to take 3D photos in Google Photos

As mentioned in the Google News Telegram channel, many users have started to see this change in their Photos account. Just going to the “Library” tab and clicking on “Utilities” finds the new “Cinematic Photos” option.

Just like when we want to create a collage, animation, or movie, Google Photos allows us to choose the image we want to use for this creation. And once we select a photo, it will create the effect to generate a “cinematic photo”.

An editing feature that won’t be available to everyone

Of course, the result will depend on the scene and the quality of the photo, since it will not be the AI ​​that chooses the best image to apply this effect. But you can try it with any photograph and see if you like the result.

The bad news is that this new option is not available for everyone, but has only been enabled for users with Google One subscriptions and those who have Pixel phones. We will see if the Google team decides to extend this novelty to all users in the future.