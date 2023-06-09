The camera of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra disappoints on its way through DXOMark

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which goes on sale in Spain on June 12, has just passed through the hands of DXOMark to analyze the capabilities of its camera. With a score of 140, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra reaches the 14th position in the DXOMARK Camera ranking, ahead of its predecessors and Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but behind devices in the same price segment. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra scores well thanks to consistent image quality at all zoom ranges. It performs well in low-light photography, with excellent exposure and natural details. The rendering of textures and details on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is very natural, which is in contrast to many direct competitors who tend to overfocus on details. However, in demanding scenes such as high-contrast scenes, some photos look unnatural overall. In video recording, although it shows improvements in autofocus, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra faces challenges with color and exposure transitions, as well as occasional unnatural texture renderings. Overall, compared to its predecessors, Xiaomi 13 Ultra shows improvements in zoom, video color, and autofocus, but falls out of the top ranks due to poor bokeh rendering, exposure instabilities, video artifacts, noise and stabilization limitations.