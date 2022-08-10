How to delete all the screenshots you take on Apple Macs

- Advertisement -

One of the virtues that computers have Mac Apple is that they allow you to take screenshots with amazing ease, much greater than that offered by the Windows operating system. If you use this option on a regular basis, you may not know how to delete everything you have generated and this is what we will explain to you.

By doing this, you will be able to free up a lot of space on the computer’s internal disk, something that is often vital, since each time the files that are used (whether multimedia or not) take up more space. So know how delete the captures you have made with your Mac is a good way to have everything perfectly organized and without it bothering you in your day to day. In addition, simplicity is the predominant note.

From the place where the captures are kept

If you have never been interested in this, which is normal, you should know that Apple’s operating system saves the captures you make (which are image files PNG to offer good quality) in the desk. This makes life much easier for the user because they are completely located, but it is still a nuisance, since it is possible that this place ends up in chaos if you do not eliminate what you have generated.

Luckily the file name is standard, and consists of the text Screenshot along with the date and time of day it was taken. And, this makes life much easier when you have to carry out an erasure process.

Delete multiple screenshots at once on your Mac

As the process of deleting them one by one has no mystery (simply drag the chosen one to the desktop trash can), what we are going to explain to you is how to carry out a batch process that frees you from all the captures you have stored. This obviously frees up space and makes the removal process very easy. You have to do the following:

The first thing you have to do is use the Control + Command + 0 keys in combination. This organizes the Desktop into groups of files and one of them will be Captures.

Click on the icon and you will be able to see the content that the Stack that has been generated has inside it. Now, you simply have to select everything that appears by combining the mouse pointer with the Command key.

When you have all chosen, drag everything to the trash. You can also right-click while still selecting and choose Move to Trash from the menu. The effect is the same.

It’s all that simple, and so you’re done.

One final trick: if you don’t want to review the captures that exist in the element that brings them all together that you create with the key combination, all you have to do is drag this to the trash. Thus, without seeing anything, you finish with the captures on the desktop of your Mac in the fastest possible way.

