YouTube already allows you to zoom in on your videos. How is it done?

One of the most successful streaming platforms is, without a doubt, . The streaming service owned by Google receives millions of users every day who access this portal to watch all kinds of . And the truth is that, if you know the best tricks for YouTube, you will be able to get the most out of this online video service. For example, we recently told you how to add subtitles to a video that you have already published. In addition, the platform does not stop receiving updates with which to further improve its service. A few days ago we talked about the possibility that very soon you can on YouTube. And it seems that they are already testing this function. Google already allows you to zoom on YouTube (if you are premium) As you can see on the YouTube support page, the Internet giant has just enabled this function that will allow you to zoom in on videos. An improvement that users have been asking for years and that finally arrives. Although at the moment in a limited way. Mainly because the video platform has opened this feature only to YouTube Premium customers who pay a monthly subscription. Don’t you pay for this service? Do not worry about anything, since in the coming months it will reach all users with total security. In this way, we are facing an experimental function that the Internet giant is testing to zoom in on YouTube videos. We are not talking about a noticeable improvement, but it is a feature that we have been asking for a long time. Note that this new function that will allow you to zoom in on the videos that you are playing with your phone will be compatible with Android and iOS, so regardless of the smartphone you use, you will be able to enjoy this new function without major problems. Of course, if you want to try this function and you are part of YouTube Premium, we invite you to activate this function since you can be part of the test until September 1. To do this, you just have to open the YouTube application on your mobile phone, click on your photo, located in the upper right, look for the option Your Premium benefits and click on Try new features. To zoom in on a video, all you need to do is pinch the screen, so there’s no more mystery to it. If you are a YouTube Premium user, do not hesitate to activate this function, and if this is not the case, you have to have a little more patience. >