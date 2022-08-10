The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 are now official to continue dominating the market

- Advertisement -

After a torrent of rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z and Galaxy Z new folding phones from the manufacturer with which to being the great reference in a market that Samsung dominates with an iron fist.

eight out of ten flip phones sold are from Samsung, and the arrival of these new models will make the Seoul-based manufacturer continue to be the great reference, according to the impressive characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, as you will see later.

This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

We will start talking about most powerful folding on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. A phone that maintains the design lines of its predecessor, so we find a book format that will allow us to enjoy a much larger screen when the phone is fully unfolded.

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung

In the presentation Samsung has boasted of having managed to reduce the size of your phone, which now measures 231.9 x 155.1 x 67.1 mm, in addition to reducing its weight to 263 grams.

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has passed all kinds of tests to ensure that its hinge mechanism works perfectly. In addition, this model is protected in front and behind with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ coating to ensure greater resistance. Water resistance (IPX8) could not be missing so you can use it in all kinds of environments without worries.

passing at Features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4this phone boasts a 7.6-inch AMOLED 2X screen with QXGA + resolution, in addition to a 6.2-inch external screen and HD + resolution.

The processor of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is finally a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the best SoC on the market and that comes accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal capacity.

To this we must add a superb photographic section so that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 camera shine like never before. To do this, it is committed to a triple-lens system for the rear and that has a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. Isn’t that enough for you? It also has two front cameras of 4 and 10 megapixels.

The samsung galaxy z fold4 battery It has been improved so that its 4,700 mAh with Super Fast Charging 2.0 offer a fast charge with which to have your device at 50% in just 30 minutes. It also offers wireless charging.

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 once again boasts support for the S Pen so you can take notes, make sketches and endless options thanks to a product that stands out for its functionality.

Finally, and how could it be otherwise, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has an adapted interface to its folding design so you can make the most of its possibilities, including support for Microsoft office tools (Office).

With respect to price and release dateyou can now reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, although the units will arrive on August 24 at the following price

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 256 GB: 1799 euros

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 512 GB: 1919 euros

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 1TB: 2159 euros

This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

In second place we have the SSamsung Galaxy Z Flip4, a model that maintains the design of its predecessor, but slightly reducing its size (84.9 x 2.3 x 71.9 mm folded and 165.2 x 2.3 x 71.9 mm unfolded).

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung

Highlight your body made of noble materials to offer a pleasant touch and a premium sensation, in addition to having a version that will allow you to customize your cover with 75 different color options.

As for the features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, This model has a 6.7-inch internal screen and a 1.9-inch external panel that you can customize with animated backgrounds that also adapt to the internal screen when you unfold the phone.

To this we must add a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, but with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The samsung galaxy z flip4 camera It has a 10 megapixel front lens and two rear cameras of 12 megapixels (main) and 12 megapixels (wide angle) to guarantee the best experience.

In addition, the manufacturer has added all kinds of options for you to squeeze the potential of its photographic section with a very complete night mode, vlog mode, and more.

We couldn’t forget his 3700 mAh battery with 25W fast charge and an interface adapted to squeeze the possibilities of its particular design. As for the price and release date, you can already reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, although the first units will begin to arrive on August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 128 GB: 1099 euros

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 256 GB: 1159 euros

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 512 GB: 1,279 euros

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bestpoke Edition: 1199 euros

