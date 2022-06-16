How to create an avatar on Instagram to jump straight into the metaverse

If you are one of those who regularly use Instagram, you may not know that there is the possibility of creating a personalized avatar with which to show yourself on the well-known social network. With it you can carry out different actions -beyond appearing on your profile-, so it is worth trying if it suits you. We show you how to generate one step by step in a very simple way, how you are going to check. One of the particularities that Instagram avatars have is that you can only create them in the application for mobile devices, so you should forget about getting this with third-party developments or in the computer client. The idea of ​​offering this type of option comes from Meta, which is the company that owns the social network and which has virtual worlds as one of the axes of the future, as Mark Zuckerberg explained in his day. Steps to create an avatar on Instagram If you want to try this option or you are one of those who believe that the Metaverse really is something that will be established as vital in the future, we will tell you what you have to do in the social network application to generate an alter ego that you can show to everyone and easily place in your Stories or Reels. It is as follows: Open the Instagram application and select the account you want to use in case you have several. Click on the lower right area, on your profile image, and then do the same on the icon with three horizontal lines in the right corner. A drop-down menu opens where you need to choose Settings and then Account. The next step is to look for the Avatar option and use it as usual. Now the assistant to create the avatar you need appears and you start the process by clicking on the blue button called Start. You can select the skin tone; going through the type of hairstyle; and, even, you can define the accessories that the avatar will have, such as clothes or glasses. Take your time and always check that the result is what you need and looks like you (or vice versa). Once you have what you want, you must use the button at the top called Finish. If you want to use the creation immediately, what you have to do is press the blue button called Next that you will see on the final screen. Once this is done, you are finished. The truth is that it is not a bad idea to create an avatar due to the wide range of use options that it allows on Instagram. Obviously, you can stop using this element as a profile image whenever you want, since it is not mandatory. Of course, you will never lose what has been created and its functionality. Welcome to the Metaverse. >