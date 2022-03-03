Tech GiantsAppleTech News

How to configure Digi Mobil APN on iPhone

By: Brian Adam

Date:

One of the companies that has become fashionable for the Spanish telecommunications market is DigiMobile. The virtual operator is one of the most valued for its price in Spain. The company offers mobile, fiber or convergent fiber and mobile rates at a very competitive price and quite clearly on its website. If you have decided to make the leap to this company, today we will teach you how to configure the Digi Mobil APN on the iPhone.

Steps to configure Digi Mobil APN on iPhone

If what you need is configure Digi Mobil APN for iPhonefor this you must follow the following steps:

  1. Go to “Settings”
  2. Activate the option “Mobile data”
  3. In “MOBILE PLANS” Press and activate “Data roaming”.
  4. In “Mobile data network”, click on the option.
  5. In the “Access Point” field write: internet.digimobil.es

    Save the settings

Unlike devices with the Android operating system, no matter what model of iPhone you have, the operating system is the same. iOS does not vary in this case and offers the same setting values ​​for all iPhone models.

Best rates Digi Mobil

Digi fiber available throughout the territory of Spain

  • 300MB Fiber + 10GB mobile cumulative with unlimited calls €30/month.
  • 1GB Fibra + 20GB mobile cumulative with unlimited calls €36/month.

Smart fiber available in areas with Digi’s own fiber network

  • 1GB Fibra Smart + 10GB mobile cumulative with unlimited calls €25/month.
  • 10GB Fibra Smart + 20GB mobile cumulative with unlimited calls €36/month.

