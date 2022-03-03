How to configure Digi Mobil APN on iPhone

One of the companies that has become fashionable for the Spanish telecommunications market is DigiMobile. The virtual operator is one of the most valued for its price in Spain. The company offers mobile, fiber or convergent fiber and mobile rates at a very competitive price and quite clearly on its website. If you have decided to make the leap to this company, today we will teach you how to configure the Digi Mobil APN on the iPhone.
Steps to configure Digi Mobil APN on iPhone
If what you need is configure Digi Mobil APN for iPhonefor this you must follow the following steps:
- Go to “Settings”
- Activate the option “Mobile data”
- In “MOBILE PLANS” Press and activate “Data roaming”.
- In “Mobile data network”, click on the option.
- In the “Access Point” field write: internet.digimobil.es
Save the settings
Unlike devices with the Android operating system, no matter what model of iPhone you have, the operating system is the same. iOS does not vary in this case and offers the same setting values for all iPhone models.
