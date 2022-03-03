How to configure Digi Mobil APN on iPhone

Steps to configure Digi Mobil APN on iPhone

If what you need is configure Digi Mobil APN for iPhonefor this you must follow the following steps:

Go to “Settings” Activate the option “Mobile data” In “MOBILE PLANS” Press and activate “Data roaming”. In “Mobile data network”, click on the option. In the “Access Point” field write: internet.digimobil.es Save the settings

Unlike devices with the Android operating system, no matter what model of iPhone you have, the operating system is the same. iOS does not vary in this case and offers the same setting values ​​for all iPhone models.