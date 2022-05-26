Bill Gates weighs in on Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter

Bill Gates knew how to innovate in his time in the same way that Elon Musk does now, although with really different styles. Gates is more discreet, he talks less, while Musk loves the media buzz generated by his tweets.

Now that we are in the middle of a tsunami of controversy with the purchase of Twitter, with new information every day related to Musk changing his mind, negotiating a price that had already been determined or materializing the percentage of existing fake accounts, Bill Gates has decided to give his opinion on the subject.

Bill Gates expressed uncertainty and warned that the Tesla CEO could make Twitter a “worse” platform.

Gates doesn’t understand Musk’s motive for buying Twitter, and believes he could make the situation worse, as it’s not entirely clear what he’s going to do. Even so, he has preferred not to delve into the subject until he sees what will happen:

[…] if Musk makes Twitter worse, I’ll talk about it, but I wouldn’t assume that’s what will happen.

Gates believes social media should play a role in curbing misinformation, and Musk says he will make Twitter’s algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots and authenticating all humans, so They seem to agree on that point. The problem arises when the tasks to be carried out so that the result is positive for all are not known exactly.

On the other hand, let us remember that human rights defenders believe that the elimination of censorship on Twitter, something that Musk also defends under the banner of “freedom of expression”, will have disproportionate impacts and could increase violence.

It is not the first time that there has been controversy between Gates and Musk, remember that a few weeks ago they had their discussion of the moment talking about Tesla shares, climate change and investment strategies.