Lexar Introduces SL660 BLAZE Portable SSD

NAND flash memory-based drives monopolize consumer storage, including external solutions. The Lexar SL660 BLAZE is another example of a modern high-performance portable drive.

Lexar focuses this portable SSD on the gaming segment, especially to increase storage capacity on consoles. Also for publishing professionals who need to take projects anywhere and in general to any user, since these types of solutions can be used by anyone looking for an external SSD with attractive design and good performance.

The Lexar SL660 BLAZE is built with an aluminum casing and has a special finish for added protection against shock and vibration. It has RGB lighting to give a touch of color to any environment and meet the main focus when Gaming. It also comes with a stand to place it on the desk.

Its performance is very good and Lexar promises data transfer speeds of 2,000 / 1,900 MB per second in sequential read/write modes. This is possible thanks to its flash memories and a USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 interface to which it connects, the most advanced of this standard until USB4 arrives.

Your connection is made through USB Type-C, a port that has definitely spread across all consumer products and is now widely used in new devices. Lexar ships with the drive a USB Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A cable for added usage compatibility. The manufacturer also offers advanced security software with 256-bit AES encryption to protect essential files from corruption, loss and deletion.

Lexar SL660 BLAZE, versions and prices

This external SSD will be available this month. The manufacturer offers a five-year warranty and distributes it in two storage capacities with the following prices: