How to clear browsing history in Safari

Having the freedom to delete the of any browser is something very important for our privacy. In this way, we will prevent third parties from knowing what websites or information we are looking for on the Internet.

Getting rid of browsing history is a simple task on both Mac and iPhone or iPad, there are no complications.

Very recently we told how you can Google Chrome search history. Now, we’ll switch platforms to expose what you need to do to delete the history of the safari browser.

If you want to clean your electronic devices regularly, so that there is no trace of the sites you visit, here we will tell you what you need to do so that the history of the Safari browser disappears completely. It is a fast, easy and effective procedure.

So you can clear the history of the Safari browser

– Mac: this procedure is to do it from the Apple computer. It’s very simple, just go to “Safari” – “Clear history. You also have another option available, which is nothing more than going to “History” – “Clear History”.

Regardless of the option you choose, a window will open with a drop-down menu. Select the time period you want, and then click “Clear History.”

– iPhone and iPad: The first thing you have to know is that the option to delete history is not in the Safari browser. It is located in the device settings, so go to “Settings” – “Safari”, scroll down until you see the “Clear history and website data” box, click on it.

To confirm your choice, click on “Clear history and data” again. An important point is that iOS does not offer the option to specify a time span like macOS does, here you will have to delete everything or nothing. One function offered by iOS is to close all the tabs that are open in Safari before proceeding with the deletion of the history.