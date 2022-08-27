“Furiosa”: all the details about the prequel to “Mad Max: fury on the road”

The film is in the process of production and little by little we are discovering new . The actress who achieved worldwide recognition in queen’s gambit, Anya Taylor-Joyputs on ’s outfit, which she knew how to use Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. Remember that the director George Miller brought back this story from the year 1979, where he directed Mel Gibson in the central role.

Given the success of that film, he was encouraged to tell the origin of the central character of the plot. How did it come and what was the life of Imperator Furiosa like? Thus we see Taylor-Joy in the skin of this woman in her youth, in this new film that would be released in May 2024, if everything turns out as expected.

Chris Hemsworth announced the start of filming for “Furiosa” on his Instagram account. (@Chris Hemsworth)



But the young actress is accompanied by the actor from Thor, Chris Hemsworth, that this year premiered the third solo film by Thor. via post Daily Mail you could see some pictures of Hemsworth (which leaked) as the young Immortan Joe. Far from the Chris that everyone is used to seeing, here his character led him to wear a prosthesis on his nose and a prominent black beard with gray hair (remember that the film will cover 15 years). He can also be seen carrying a kind of vest with an infinity of bullets on his shoulders.

prequel-to-Mad-Max.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Chris Hemsworth will leave Thor’s physical appearance far behind for this new character. (Marvel Studios) prequel-to-Mad-Max.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Apart from Taylor-Joy Y Hemsworth, They will also be part of the new cast Tom Burke, Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIand those already known from the previous installment, Angus Samson (in the skin of The Organic Mechanic) and Nathan Jones (such as Rictus Erectus).

The synopsis of the film summarizes the events that we will see as follows: “As the world collapses, the young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great motorcycle horde led by the warlord, Dementus. Touring the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants battle for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she musters the means to find her way home.”

Anya Taylor-Joy will be the protagonist of this prequel. (REUTERS/Tom Nicholson)

For now we just have to settle for some images that fans leak, but formal confirmation from the producers is missing.

