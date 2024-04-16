Google allows some users to change their Gmail email address to a new one, keeping the rest of the account as is.

Having an email is necessary to create an account and access practically any online platform and service. There are different companies that offer the possibility of creating free accounts, and Google, with Gmail , is one of the most used in Spain. All users get 15 GB of cloud storage and access to their platforms.

If you are going to use email for work purposes, it is also advisable to choose a name that inspires a certain seriousness , omitting nicknames and colloquial names. This is not something that everyone thinks about when creating an email account, but luckily, Gmail has an option that allows you to change the email name without having to create a new one.

This is one of the most interesting options that the company has, although it must be said that there are some cases in which it is not possible to change this address for a new one. Of course, not all accounts will have this option available, so they will have no choice but to create a new one.

Change your email in Gmail

Google users have a series of settings and configurations at their disposal that allow them to modify some key elements of the account on the platform. For example, it is possible to change the name that emails are displayed, the signature, the recovery email or the phone number, among other elements.

One of the most interesting options is the one that allows you to change even the main email address, keeping the rest of the account elements intact. This allows you to choose a different name for the email, being able to choose a more formal one or simply changing it to another that better suits what you want. You just have to follow these steps:

Open Gmail and click on your profile image.

Tap “Manage your Google Account .”

.” Click Personal information.

Open Email.

Click on the Google Account Email Address section.

Afterwards, a new name can be selected for the email, at least in some cases, since the company itself clarifies that, in general, this is not usually the case. If it is an institutional email, you must contact its administrator to request said change.

If it cannot be changed, there is always the option of creating a new email and linking both. In this way, whatever arrives at the old address will be received at the new address, and all contacts and records in the account that you want to leave behind can be progressively transferred.